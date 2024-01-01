Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Communications in Kansas

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Communications programs in Kansas. We looked at 20 programs to put our Communications rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Communications in Kansas. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Communications is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Communications: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Communications in Kansas. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Communications undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Kansas. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Communications degree in Kansas.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Communications Majors in Kansas

What is the best university for majoring in Communications in Kansas?

University of Kansas (UK) is the best university for majoring in Communications based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Kansas (UK) earned an average of $41,106 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Communications in Kansas?

Fort Hays State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Communications based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $4,654 to attend Fort Hays State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Communications in Kansas?

Baker University (BU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Communications based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $27,160 to attend Baker University (BU).

#1 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $41,106
Average Debt $20,618
Program Size 256
University of Kansas (UK)
4 Year
Lawrence, KS
University of Kansas (UK), located in Lawrence, KS has 256 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $41,106.
Acceptance Rate 93%
Undergraduates 6,510 students
Tuition $10,825
#2 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $39,009
Average Debt $24,000
Program Size 86
Kansas State University (KSU)
4 Year
Manhattan, KS
Kansas State University (KSU), located in Manhattan, KS has 86 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $39,009.
Acceptance Rate 95%
Undergraduates 5,253 students
Tuition $9,350
#3 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $35,518
Average Debt $30,250
Program Size 90
Washburn University
4 Year
Topeka, KS
Washburn University, located in Topeka, KS has 90 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $35,518.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 1,050 students
Tuition $6,350
#4 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $35,060
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 29
Baker University (BU)
4 Year
Baldwin City, KS
Baker University (BU), located in Baldwin City, KS has 29 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $35,060.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 846 students
Tuition $27,160
#5 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $32,569
Average Debt $21,000
Program Size 59
Emporia State University
4 Year
Emporia, KS
Emporia State University, located in Emporia, KS has 59 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $32,569.
Acceptance Rate 87%
Undergraduates 1,432 students
Tuition $5,936
#6 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $31,547
Average Debt $22,876
Program Size 115
Wichita State University
4 Year
Wichita, KS
Wichita State University, located in Wichita, KS has 115 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $31,547.
Acceptance Rate 95%
Undergraduates 2,960 students
Tuition $7,528
#7 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $29,685
Average Debt $25,276
Program Size 119
Pittsburg State University
4 Year
Pittsburg, KS
Pittsburg State University, located in Pittsburg, KS has 119 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $29,685.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 1,667 students
Tuition $6,508
#8 Best College for Communications
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 22
Fort Hays State University
4 Year
Hays, KS
Fort Hays State University, located in Hays, KS has 22 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 86%
Undergraduates 3,279 students
Tuition $4,654
#9 Best College for Communications
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 18
Kansas Wesleyan University
4 Year
Salina, KS
Kansas Wesleyan University, located in Salina, KS has 18 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 62%
Undergraduates 193 students
Tuition $26,600
#10 Best College for Communications
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 16
Ottawa University-Ottawa
4 Year
Ottawa, KS
Ottawa University-Ottawa, located in Ottawa, KS has 16 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 41%
Undergraduates 150 students
Tuition $26,204
#11 Best College for Communications
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 15
Newman University
4 Year
Wichita, KS
Newman University, located in Wichita, KS has 15 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 56%
Undergraduates 495 students
Tuition $26,030
#12 Best College for Communications
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 14
Tabor College
4 Year
Hillsboro, KS
Tabor College, located in Hillsboro, KS has 14 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 55%
Undergraduates 176 students
Tuition $25,320
#13 Best College for Communications
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 12
Ottawa University-Kansas City
4 Year
Overland Park, KS
Ottawa University-Kansas City, located in Overland Park, KS has 12 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 176 students
Tuition N/A
#14 Best College for Communications
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 12
Sterling College
4 Year
Sterling, KS
Sterling College, located in Sterling, KS has 12 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 41%
Undergraduates 141 students
Tuition $22,950
#15 Best College for Communications
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 11
McPherson College
4 Year
McPherson, KS
McPherson College, located in McPherson, KS has 11 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 126 students
Tuition $25,236
