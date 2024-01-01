Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Communications in Pennsylvania

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Communications programs in Pennsylvania. We looked at 78 programs to put our Communications rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Communications in Pennsylvania. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Communications is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Communications: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Communications in Pennsylvania. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Communications undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Pennsylvania. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Communications degree in Pennsylvania.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Communications Majors in Pennsylvania

What is the best university for majoring in Communications in Pennsylvania?

University of Pennsylvania is the best university for majoring in Communications based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Pennsylvania earned an average of $54,581 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Communications in Pennsylvania?

Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania is the cheapest university for majoring in Communications based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $9,326 to attend Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania .

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Communications in Pennsylvania?

University of Pennsylvania is the most expensive university for majoring in Communications based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $49,536 to attend University of Pennsylvania.

#1 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $54,581
Average Debt $18,768
Program Size 167
University of Pennsylvania
4 Year
Philadelphia, PA
University of Pennsylvania, located in Philadelphia, PA has 167 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $54,581.
Acceptance Rate 10%
Undergraduates 7,701 students
Tuition $49,536
#2 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $45,109
Average Debt $24,196
Program Size 305
Villanova University
4 Year
Villanova, PA
Villanova University, located in Villanova, PA has 305 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $45,109.
Acceptance Rate 48%
Undergraduates 3,196 students
Tuition $47,616
#3 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $42,123
Average Debt $26,650
Program Size 148
Saint Joseph's University
4 Year
Philadelphia, PA
Saint Joseph's University, located in Philadelphia, PA has 148 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $42,123.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 2,365 students
Tuition $42,180
#4 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $39,927
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 127
Susquehanna University
4 Year
Selinsgrove, PA
Susquehanna University , located in Selinsgrove, PA has 127 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $39,927.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 453 students
Tuition $42,040
#5 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $38,829
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 37
Albright College
4 Year
Reading, PA
Albright College, located in Reading, PA has 37 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $38,829.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 572 students
Tuition $39,850
#6 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt $29,035
Program Size 43
Elizabethtown College
4 Year
Elizabethtown, PA
Elizabethtown College, located in Elizabethtown, PA has 43 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 445 students
Tuition $41,710
#7 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 40
Alvernia University
4 Year
Reading, PA
Alvernia University, located in Reading, PA has 40 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 651 students
Tuition $31,100
#8 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt $29,035
Program Size 16
Elizabethtown College School of Continuing and Professional Studies
4 Year
Elizabethtown, PA
Elizabethtown College School of Continuing and Professional Studies, located in Elizabethtown, PA has 16 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 153 students
Tuition N/A
#9 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $37,748
Average Debt $20,678
Program Size 97
East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania
4 Year
East Stroudsburg, PA
East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania, located in East Stroudsburg, PA has 97 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $37,748.
Acceptance Rate 84%
Undergraduates 1,489 students
Tuition $9,684
#10 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $36,324
Average Debt $24,894
Program Size 53
California University of Pennsylvania
4 Year
California, PA
California University of Pennsylvania, located in California, PA has 53 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $36,324.
Acceptance Rate 85%
Undergraduates 2,442 students
Tuition $9,936
#11 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $36,094
Average Debt $22,534
Program Size 119
University of Pittsburgh
4 Year
Pittsburgh, PA
Video Rating
University of Pittsburgh, located in Pittsburgh, PA has 119 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $36,094.
Acceptance Rate 54%
Undergraduates 7,712 students
Tuition $18,192
#12 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $36,094
Average Debt $22,534
Program Size 119
University of Pittsburgh-Pittsburgh Campus
4 Year
Pittsburgh, PA
University of Pittsburgh-Pittsburgh Campus, located in Pittsburgh, PA has 119 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $36,094.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 7,712 students
Tuition N/A
#13 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $35,864
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 11
University of Scranton
4 Year
Scranton, PA
University of Scranton, located in Scranton, PA has 11 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $35,864.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 1,434 students
Tuition $41,044
#14 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $35,594
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 25
Juniata College
4 Year
Huntingdon, PA
Juniata College, located in Huntingdon, PA has 25 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $35,594.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 343 students
Tuition $40,600
#15 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $35,060
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 13
Holy Family University
4 Year
Philadelphia, PA
Holy Family University, located in Philadelphia, PA has 13 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $35,060.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 597 students
Tuition $29,168
