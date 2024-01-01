We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Communications programs in Pennsylvania. We looked at 78 programs to put our Communications rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Communications in Pennsylvania. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Communications is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Communications: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Communications in Pennsylvania. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Communications undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Pennsylvania. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Communications degree in Pennsylvania.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Communications Majors in Pennsylvania

What is the best university for majoring in Communications in Pennsylvania?

University of Pennsylvania is the best university for majoring in Communications based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Pennsylvania earned an average of $54,581 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Communications in Pennsylvania?

Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania is the cheapest university for majoring in Communications based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $9,326 to attend Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania .

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Communications in Pennsylvania?

University of Pennsylvania is the most expensive university for majoring in Communications based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $49,536 to attend University of Pennsylvania.