Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Communications in Florida

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Communications programs in Florida. We looked at 33 programs to put our Communications rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Communications in Florida. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Communications is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Communications: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Communications in Florida. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Communications undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Florida. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Communications degree in Florida.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Communications Majors in Florida

What is the best university for majoring in Communications in Florida?

DeVry University-Florida is the best university for majoring in Communications based on earnings data. On average, graduates from DeVry University-Florida earned an average of $42,123 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Communications in Florida?

Florida Atlantic University is the cheapest university for majoring in Communications based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $4,831 to attend Florida Atlantic University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Communications in Florida?

University of Miami (UM) is the most expensive university for majoring in Communications based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $45,724 to attend University of Miami (UM).

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $42,123
Average Debt $42,001
Program Size 6
DeVry University-Florida
4 Year
Miramar, FL
DeVry University-Florida, located in Miramar, FL has 6 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $42,123.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 471 students
Tuition $19,568
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $39,592
Average Debt $20,958
Program Size 154
The University of Tampa (UT)
4 Year
Tampa, FL
Video Rating
The University of Tampa (UT), located in Tampa, FL has 154 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $39,592.
Acceptance Rate 51%
Undergraduates 1,927 students
Tuition $27,044
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $37,208
Average Debt $41,740
Program Size 173
Full Sail University (FSU)
4 Year
Winter Park, FL
Video Rating
Full Sail University (FSU), located in Winter Park, FL has 173 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $37,208.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 5,133 students
Tuition $23,117
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $36,368
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 178
Rollins College
4 Year
Winter Park, FL
Video Rating
Rollins College, located in Winter Park, FL has 178 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $36,368.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 842 students
Tuition $44,760
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $35,861
Average Debt $18,220
Program Size 476
Florida Gulf Coast University
4 Year
Fort Myers, FL
Florida Gulf Coast University, located in Fort Myers, FL has 476 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $35,861.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 2,693 students
Tuition $6,118
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $35,701
Average Debt $19,754
Program Size 1,459
Florida International University (FIU)
4 Year
Miami, FL
Video Rating
Florida International University (FIU), located in Miami, FL has 1,459 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $35,701.
Acceptance Rate 50%
Undergraduates 13,091 students
Tuition $6,556
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $35,060
Average Debt $17,958
Program Size 54
Lynn University
4 Year
Boca Raton, FL
Lynn University, located in Boca Raton, FL has 54 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $35,060.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 856 students
Tuition $35,200
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $34,704
Average Debt $22,486
Program Size 49
Florida State College at Jacksonville
4 Year
Jacksonville, FL
Florida State College at Jacksonville, located in Jacksonville, FL has 49 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $34,704.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 778 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $33,459
Average Debt $16,451
Program Size 458
University of North Florida (UNF)
4 Year
Jacksonville, FL
Video Rating
University of North Florida (UNF), located in Jacksonville, FL has 458 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $33,459.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 3,795 students
Tuition $6,394
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $33,103
Average Debt $19,424
Program Size 382
Florida Atlantic University
4 Year
Boca Raton, FL
Video Rating
Florida Atlantic University, located in Boca Raton, FL has 382 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $33,103.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 7,294 students
Tuition $4,831
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $32,925
Average Debt $20,532
Program Size 965
University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF)
4 Year
Tampa, FL
Video Rating
University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF), located in Tampa, FL has 965 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $32,925.
Acceptance Rate 45%
Undergraduates 11,735 students
Tuition $6,410
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $32,925
Average Debt $20,532
Program Size 63
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
4 Year
St. Petersburg, FL
University of South Florida-St Petersburg, located in St. Petersburg, FL has 63 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $32,925.
Acceptance Rate 47%
Undergraduates 1,156 students
Tuition $5,821
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $32,925
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 56
Palm Beach Atlantic University
4 Year
West Palm Beach, FL
Palm Beach Atlantic University, located in West Palm Beach, FL has 56 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $32,925.
Acceptance Rate 93%
Undergraduates 758 students
Tuition $27,150
0
4.0
My GPA
#14 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $32,498
Average Debt $17,550
Program Size 688
University of Central Florida (UCF)
4 Year
Orlando, FL
Video Rating
University of Central Florida (UCF), located in Orlando, FL has 688 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $32,498.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 15,466 students
Tuition $6,368
0
4.0
My GPA
#15 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $32,382
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 33
Eckerd College
4 Year
Saint Petersburg, FL
Video Rating
N/A
Eckerd College, located in Saint Petersburg, FL has 33 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $32,382.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 431 students
Tuition $40,020
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Communications Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved