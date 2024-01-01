Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Communications in Ohio

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Communications programs in Ohio. We looked at 38 programs to put our Communications rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Communications in Ohio. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Communications is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Communications: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Communications in Ohio. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Communications undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Ohio. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Communications degree in Ohio.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Communications Majors in Ohio

What is the best university for majoring in Communications in Ohio?

University of Dayton is the best university for majoring in Communications based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Dayton earned an average of $42,235 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Communications in Ohio?

Miami University-Hamilton is the cheapest university for majoring in Communications based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $5,173 to attend Miami University-Hamilton.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Communications in Ohio?

The College of Wooster is the most expensive university for majoring in Communications based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $44,950 to attend The College of Wooster.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $42,235
Average Debt $25,355
Program Size 267
University of Dayton
4 Year
Dayton, OH
Video Rating
University of Dayton, located in Dayton, OH has 267 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $42,235.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 2,754 students
Tuition $39,090




#2 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $40,447
Average Debt $20,713
Program Size 1,031
Ohio State University-Main Campus
4 Year
Columbus, OH
Ohio State University-Main Campus, located in Columbus, OH has 1,031 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $40,447.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 15,025 students
Tuition N/A



#3 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $40,447
Average Debt $20,713
Program Size 1,031
Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU)
4 Year
Columbus, OH
Video Rating
Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU), located in Columbus, OH has 1,031 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $40,447.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 15,025 students
Tuition $10,037



#4 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $40,089
Average Debt $26,400
Program Size 132
Miami University-Oxford
4 Year
Oxford, OH
Video Rating
Miami University-Oxford , located in Oxford, OH has 132 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $40,089.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 4,623 students
Tuition $14,287



#5 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $38,829
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 38
The College of Wooster
4 Year
Wooster, OH
Video Rating
The College of Wooster, located in Wooster, OH has 38 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $38,829.
Acceptance Rate 55%
Undergraduates 472 students
Tuition $44,950



#6 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $38,543
Average Debt $19,735
Program Size 470
Ohio University-Main Campus (OU)
4 Year
Athens, OH
Video Rating
Ohio University-Main Campus (OU), located in Athens, OH has 470 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $38,543.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 8,654 students
Tuition $11,548



#7 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $37,856
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 142
John Carroll University
4 Year
University Heights, OH
John Carroll University, located in University Heights, OH has 142 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $37,856.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 879 students
Tuition $37,180



#8 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $37,748
Average Debt $25,575
Program Size 155
Denison University
4 Year
Granville, OH
Video Rating
Denison University , located in Granville, OH has 155 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $37,748.
Acceptance Rate 29%
Undergraduates 492 students
Tuition N/A



#9 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $37,748
Average Debt $26,500
Program Size 50
Wittenberg University
4 Year
Springfield, OH
Wittenberg University, located in Springfield, OH has 50 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $37,748.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 421 students
Tuition $38,090



#10 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $36,793
Average Debt $23,638
Program Size 485
University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC)
4 Year
Cincinnati, OH
Video Rating
University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC), located in Cincinnati, OH has 485 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $36,793.
Acceptance Rate 86%
Undergraduates 9,114 students
Tuition $11,000



#11 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $36,040
Average Debt $25,141
Program Size 154
Wright State University-Main Campus
4 Year
Dayton, OH
Wright State University-Main Campus, located in Dayton, OH has 154 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $36,040.
Acceptance Rate 96%
Undergraduates 3,631 students
Tuition $8,730



#12 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $35,864
Average Debt $24,556
Program Size 130
Cleveland State University
4 Year
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland State University, located in Cleveland, OH has 130 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $35,864.
Acceptance Rate 64%
Undergraduates 4,044 students
Tuition $9,696



#13 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $35,420
Average Debt $21,500
Program Size 35
Cedarville University
4 Year
Cedarville, OH
Cedarville University, located in Cedarville, OH has 35 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $35,420.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 778 students
Tuition $27,206



#14 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $35,060
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 15
Mount Saint Joseph University
4 Year
Cincinnati, OH
Mount Saint Joseph University, located in Cincinnati, OH has 15 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $35,060.
Acceptance Rate 15%
Undergraduates 472 students
Tuition $27,500



#15 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $34,526
Average Debt $28,500
Program Size 35
Baldwin Wallace University
4 Year
Berea, OH
Baldwin Wallace University, located in Berea, OH has 35 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $34,526.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 1,011 students
Tuition $29,908



