Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Communications in Georgia

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Communications programs in Georgia. We looked at 22 programs to put our Communications rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Communications in Georgia. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Communications is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Communications: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Communications in Georgia. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Communications undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Georgia. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Communications degree in Georgia.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Communications Majors in Georgia

What is the best university for majoring in Communications in Georgia?

DeVry University-Georgia is the best university for majoring in Communications based on earnings data. On average, graduates from DeVry University-Georgia earned an average of $42,123 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Communications in Georgia?

University of North Georgia is the cheapest university for majoring in Communications based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $4,403 to attend University of North Georgia.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Communications in Georgia?

Emory University is the most expensive university for majoring in Communications based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $46,314 to attend Emory University .

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $40,233
Average Debt $38,461
Program Size 4
University of Phoenix-Georgia
4 Year
Sandy Springs, GA
University of Phoenix-Georgia, located in Sandy Springs, GA has 4 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $40,233.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 347 students
Tuition $9,926
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt $23,756
Program Size 62
Mercer University
4 Year
Macon, GA
Mercer University, located in Macon, GA has 62 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 2,243 students
Tuition $34,450
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $37,928
Average Debt $18,518
Program Size 239
University of Georgia (UGA)
4 Year
Athens, GA
Video Rating
University of Georgia (UGA), located in Athens, GA has 239 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $37,928.
Acceptance Rate 53%
Undergraduates 9,354 students
Tuition $11,622
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $36,668
Average Debt $25,609
Program Size 637
Kennesaw State University (KSU)
4 Year
Kennesaw, GA
Video Rating
Kennesaw State University (KSU), located in Kennesaw, GA has 637 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $36,668.
Acceptance Rate 59%
Undergraduates 5,740 students
Tuition $6,060
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $35,748
Average Debt $24,956
Program Size 136
Georgia State University
4 Year
Atlanta, GA
Video Rating
Georgia State University, located in Atlanta, GA has 136 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $35,748.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 7,402 students
Tuition $8,974
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $30,988
Average Debt $21,520
Program Size 99
University of North Georgia
4 Year
Dahlonega, GA
University of North Georgia, located in Dahlonega, GA has 99 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $30,988.
Acceptance Rate 96%
Undergraduates 1,958 students
Tuition $4,403
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $30,047
Average Debt $25,973
Program Size 126
Columbus State University
4 Year
Columbus, GA
Columbus State University, located in Columbus, GA has 126 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $30,047.
Acceptance Rate 56%
Undergraduates 1,482 students
Tuition $6,011
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $29,926
Average Debt $23,822
Program Size 87
Augusta University
4 Year
Augusta, GA
Augusta University, located in Augusta, GA has 87 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $29,926.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 1,744 students
Tuition $8,282
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $29,685
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 15
Piedmont College
4 Year
Demorest, GA
Piedmont College, located in Demorest, GA has 15 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $29,685.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 599 students
Tuition $21,990
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $28,960
Average Debt $28,868
Program Size 68
Clayton State University
4 Year
Morrow, GA
Clayton State University, located in Morrow, GA has 68 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $28,960.
Acceptance Rate 39%
Undergraduates 1,195 students
Tuition $5,340
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $28,719
Average Debt $25,965
Program Size 265
Valdosta State University (VSU)
4 Year
Valdosta, GA
Video Rating
Valdosta State University (VSU), located in Valdosta, GA has 265 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $28,719.
Acceptance Rate 50%
Undergraduates 2,316 students
Tuition $6,297
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $24,615
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 4
Georgia Southern University (GSU)
4 Year
Statesboro, GA
Video Rating
Georgia Southern University (GSU), located in Statesboro, GA has 4 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $24,615.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 4,105 students
Tuition $6,273
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $24,421
Average Debt $35,231
Program Size 35
Albany State University
4 Year
Albany, GA
Albany State University, located in Albany, GA has 35 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $24,421.
Acceptance Rate 64%
Undergraduates 712 students
Tuition $5,490
0
4.0
My GPA
#14 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $24,035
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 13
Shorter University
4 Year
Rome, GA
Shorter University, located in Rome, GA has 13 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $24,035.
Acceptance Rate 63%
Undergraduates 331 students
Tuition $20,846
0
4.0
My GPA
#15 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $20,140
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 51
Young Harris College
4 Year
Young Harris, GA
Young Harris College, located in Young Harris, GA has 51 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $20,140.
Acceptance Rate 52%
Undergraduates 188 students
Tuition $28,012
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Communications Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved