2024 Best Colleges for Communications in Michigan

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Communications programs in Michigan. We looked at 26 programs to put our Communications rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Communications in Michigan. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Communications is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Communications: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Communications in Michigan. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Communications undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Michigan. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Communications degree in Michigan.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Communications Majors in Michigan

What is the best university for majoring in Communications in Michigan?

University of Michigan-Ann Arbor is the best university for majoring in Communications based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Michigan-Ann Arbor earned an average of $47,877 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Communications in Michigan?

Saginaw Valley State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Communications based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $8,968 to attend Saginaw Valley State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Communications in Michigan?

Albion College is the most expensive university for majoring in Communications based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $39,313 to attend Albion College.

#1 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $47,877
Average Debt $16,669
Program Size 517
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
4 Year
Ann Arbor, MI
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, located in Ann Arbor, MI has 517 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $47,877.
Acceptance Rate 26%
Undergraduates 12,698 students
Tuition $13,856
#2 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $44,091
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 40
Calvin College
4 Year
Grand Rapids, MI
Calvin College, located in Grand Rapids, MI has 40 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $44,091.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 933 students
Tuition $30,660
#3 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $41,007
Average Debt $26,076
Program Size 137
Central Michigan University (CMU)
4 Year
Mount Pleasant, MI
Central Michigan University (CMU), located in Mount Pleasant, MI has 137 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $41,007.
Acceptance Rate 69%
Undergraduates 5,719 students
Tuition $11,850
#4 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $39,729
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 55
Albion College
4 Year
Albion, MI
Albion College, located in Albion, MI has 55 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $39,729.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 288 students
Tuition $39,313
#5 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $39,108
Average Debt $25,513
Program Size 993
Michigan State University (MSU)
4 Year
East Lansing, MI
Michigan State University (MSU), located in East Lansing, MI has 993 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $39,108.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 12,495 students
Tuition $13,560
#6 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $37,208
Average Debt $28,972
Program Size 106
Wayne State University
4 Year
Detroit, MI
Wayne State University, located in Detroit, MI has 106 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $37,208.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 6,487 students
Tuition $11,814
#7 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $37,208
Average Debt $23,750
Program Size 74
Rochester College
4 Year
Rochester Hills, MI
Rochester College, located in Rochester Hills, MI has 74 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $37,208.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 254 students
Tuition $21,028
#8 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $36,793
Average Debt $25,246
Program Size 108
Western Michigan University (WMU)
4 Year
Kalamazoo, MI
Western Michigan University (WMU), located in Kalamazoo, MI has 108 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $36,793.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 5,175 students
Tuition $11,029
#9 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $36,668
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 24
Spring Arbor University
4 Year
Spring Arbor, MI
Spring Arbor University, located in Spring Arbor, MI has 24 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $36,668.
Acceptance Rate 69%
Undergraduates 983 students
Tuition $25,510
#10 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $35,416
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 92
Hope College
4 Year
Holland, MI
Hope College, located in Holland, MI has 92 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $35,416.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 733 students
Tuition $30,550
#11 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $35,274
Average Debt $22,642
Program Size 341
Oakland University
4 Year
Rochester Hills, MI
Oakland University, located in Rochester Hills, MI has 341 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $35,274.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 4,369 students
Tuition $11,344
#12 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $35,111
Average Debt $27,966
Program Size 341
Eastern Michigan University
4 Year
Ypsilanti, MI
Eastern Michigan University, located in Ypsilanti, MI has 341 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $35,111.
Acceptance Rate 75%
Undergraduates 4,617 students
Tuition $10,417
#13 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $35,060
Average Debt $24,223
Program Size 46
Northern Michigan University
4 Year
Marquette, MI
Northern Michigan University, located in Marquette, MI has 46 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $35,060.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 1,405 students
Tuition $9,620
#14 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $35,060
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 16
Alma College
4 Year
Alma, MI
Alma College, located in Alma, MI has 16 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $35,060.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 318 students
Tuition $35,428
#15 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $34,111
Average Debt $25,250
Program Size 206
Grand Valley State University
4 Year
Allendale, MI
Grand Valley State University, located in Allendale, MI has 206 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $34,111.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 5,548 students
Tuition $11,363
