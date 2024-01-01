Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Communications in California

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Communications programs in California. We looked at 62 programs to put our Communications rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Communications in California. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Communications is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Communications: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Communications in California. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Communications undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in California. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Communications degree in California.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Communications Majors in California

What is the best university for majoring in Communications in California?

Santa Clara University (SCU) is the best university for majoring in Communications based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Santa Clara University (SCU) earned an average of $52,420 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Communications in California?

California State University-Dominguez Hills is the cheapest university for majoring in Communications based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,213 to attend California State University-Dominguez Hills.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Communications in California?

University of Southern California (USC) is the most expensive university for majoring in Communications based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $50,277 to attend University of Southern California (USC).

#1 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $52,420
Average Debt $16,840
Program Size 268
Santa Clara University (SCU)
4 Year
Santa Clara, CA
Santa Clara University (SCU), located in Santa Clara, CA has 268 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $52,420.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 2,466 students
Tuition $45,300
#2 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $50,387
Average Debt $14,559
Program Size 531
UC Berkeley
4 Year
Berkeley, CA
UC Berkeley , located in Berkeley, CA has 531 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $50,387.
Acceptance Rate 17%
Undergraduates 11,486 students
Tuition $13,431
#3 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $50,387
Average Debt $14,559
Program Size 531
University of California-Berkeley
4 Year
Berkeley, CA
University of California-Berkeley, located in Berkeley, CA has 531 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $50,387.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 11,486 students
Tuition N/A
#4 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $45,305
Average Debt $15,097
Program Size 792
University of California-Santa Barbara
4 Year
Santa Barbara, CA
University of California-Santa Barbara, located in Santa Barbara, CA has 792 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $45,305.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 6,169 students
Tuition N/A
#5 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $45,305
Average Debt $15,097
Program Size 792
UC Santa Barbara
4 Year
Santa Barbara, CA
UC Santa Barbara , located in Santa Barbara, CA has 792 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $45,305.
Acceptance Rate 33%
Undergraduates 6,169 students
Tuition $13,968
#6 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $44,921
Average Debt $17,091
Program Size 554
University of Southern California (USC)
4 Year
Los Angeles, CA
University of Southern California (USC), located in Los Angeles, CA has 554 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $44,921.
Acceptance Rate 18%
Undergraduates 14,672 students
Tuition $50,277
#7 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $44,356
Average Debt $25,000
Program Size 94
Saint Mary's College of California
4 Year
Moraga, CA
Saint Mary's College of California, located in Moraga, CA has 94 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $44,356.
Acceptance Rate 98%
Undergraduates 1,102 students
Tuition $42,930
#8 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $44,170
Average Debt $24,504
Program Size 86
California Baptist University (CBU)
4 Year
Riverside, CA
California Baptist University (CBU), located in Riverside, CA has 86 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $44,170.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 2,348 students
Tuition $30,384
#9 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $43,937
Average Debt $14,985
Program Size 558
San Francisco State University
4 Year
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco State University, located in San Francisco, CA has 558 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $43,937.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 7,146 students
Tuition $6,476
#10 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $43,387
Average Debt $16,219
Program Size 481
San Jose State University
4 Year
San Jose, CA
San Jose State University, located in San Jose, CA has 481 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $43,387.
Acceptance Rate 55%
Undergraduates 9,128 students
Tuition $7,378
#11 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $43,333
Average Debt $12,581
Program Size 667
University of California-Davis (UCD)
4 Year
Davis, CA
University of California-Davis (UCD), located in Davis, CA has 667 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $43,333.
Acceptance Rate 38%
Undergraduates 9,630 students
Tuition $13,951
#12 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $43,054
Average Debt $21,099
Program Size 292
Loyola Marymount University (LMU)
4 Year
Los Angeles, CA
Loyola Marymount University (LMU), located in Los Angeles, CA has 292 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $43,054.
Acceptance Rate 51%
Undergraduates 2,530 students
Tuition $42,795
#13 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $42,774
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 43
Pitzer College
4 Year
Claremont, CA
Pitzer College, located in Claremont, CA has 43 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $42,774.
Acceptance Rate 13%
Undergraduates 252 students
Tuition $48,670
#14 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $42,363
Average Debt $33,751
Program Size 157
Ashford University
4 Year
San Diego, CA
Ashford University, located in San Diego, CA has 157 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $42,363.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 11,023 students
Tuition $10,720
#15 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $42,123
Average Debt $42,001
Program Size 9
DeVry University-California
4 Year
Pomona, CA
DeVry University-California, located in Pomona, CA has 9 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $42,123.
Acceptance Rate 88%
Undergraduates 1,325 students
Tuition $19,568
