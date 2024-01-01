Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Communications in Massachusetts

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Communications programs in Massachusetts. We looked at 34 programs to put our Communications rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Communications in Massachusetts. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Communications is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Communications: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Communications in Massachusetts. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Communications undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Massachusetts. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Communications degree in Massachusetts.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Communications Majors in Massachusetts

What is the best university for majoring in Communications in Massachusetts?

Northeastern University (NU) is the best university for majoring in Communications based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Northeastern University (NU) earned an average of $50,970 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Communications in Massachusetts?

Westfield State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Communications based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $8,815 to attend Westfield State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Communications in Massachusetts?

Boston College (BC) is the most expensive university for majoring in Communications based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $49,324 to attend Boston College (BC).

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $50,970
Average Debt $22,905
Program Size 360
Northeastern University (NU)
4 Year
Boston, MA
Video Rating
Northeastern University (NU), located in Boston, MA has 360 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $50,970.
Acceptance Rate 28%
Undergraduates 6,575 students
Tuition $45,530
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $50,970
Average Debt $22,905
Program Size 25
Northeastern University Professional Advancement Network
4 Year
Boston, MA
Northeastern University Professional Advancement Network, located in Boston, MA has 25 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $50,970.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 3,328 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $50,105
Average Debt $14,514
Program Size 451
Boston College (BC)
4 Year
Chestnut Hill, MA
Video Rating
Boston College (BC), located in Chestnut Hill, MA has 451 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $50,105.
Acceptance Rate 29%
Undergraduates 4,095 students
Tuition $49,324
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $47,620
Average Debt $21,120
Program Size 731
Boston University (BU)
4 Year
Boston, MA
Video Rating
Boston University (BU), located in Boston, MA has 731 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $47,620.
Acceptance Rate 33%
Undergraduates 9,663 students
Tuition $48,436
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $46,478
Average Debt $30,000
Program Size 28
Fisher College
4 Year
Boston, MA
Fisher College, located in Boston, MA has 28 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $46,478.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 217 students
Tuition $28,942
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $45,207
Average Debt $21,954
Program Size 192
University of Massachusetts-Boston
4 Year
Boston, MA
University of Massachusetts-Boston, located in Boston, MA has 192 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $45,207.
Acceptance Rate 69%
Undergraduates 3,728 students
Tuition $12,682
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $42,682
Average Debt $26,192
Program Size 59
Stonehill College
4 Year
Easton, MA
Video Rating
Stonehill College, located in Easton, MA has 59 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $42,682.
Acceptance Rate 75%
Undergraduates 539 students
Tuition $38,550
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $41,974
Average Debt $20,286
Program Size 573
University of Massachusetts-Amherst
4 Year
Amherst, MA
Video Rating
University of Massachusetts-Amherst, located in Amherst, MA has 573 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $41,974.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 7,577 students
Tuition $14,171
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $41,406
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 28
Endicott College
4 Year
Beverly, MA
Endicott College, located in Beverly, MA has 28 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $41,406.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 1,102 students
Tuition $30,492
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $39,729
Average Debt $23,899
Program Size 41
Simmons College
4 Year
Boston, MA
Simmons College, located in Boston, MA has 41 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $39,729.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 1,918 students
Tuition $37,380
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $39,009
Average Debt $24,840
Program Size 242
Suffolk University
4 Year
Boston, MA
Video Rating
Suffolk University, located in Boston, MA has 242 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $39,009.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 2,040 students
Tuition $33,934
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 61
Emmanuel College
4 Year
Boston, MA
Emmanuel College, located in Boston, MA has 61 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 498 students
Tuition $36,504
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $37,808
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 143
Lasell College
4 Year
Newton, MA
Lasell College, located in Newton, MA has 143 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $37,808.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 487 students
Tuition $32,000
0
4.0
My GPA
#14 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $37,748
Average Debt $23,228
Program Size 65
Emerson College
4 Year
Boston, MA
Video Rating
Emerson College , located in Boston, MA has 65 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $37,748.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 1,236 students
Tuition $41,052
0
4.0
My GPA
#15 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $36,141
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 7
Lesley University
4 Year
Cambridge, MA
Lesley University, located in Cambridge, MA has 7 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $36,141.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 1,386 students
Tuition $25,095
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Communications Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved