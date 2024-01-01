Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Communications in North Carolina

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Communications programs in North Carolina. We looked at 35 programs to put our Communications rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Communications in North Carolina. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Communications is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Communications: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Communications in North Carolina. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Communications undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in North Carolina. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Communications degree in North Carolina.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Communications Majors in North Carolina

What is the best university for majoring in Communications in North Carolina?

Elon University is the best university for majoring in Communications based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Elon University earned an average of $45,891 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Communications in North Carolina?

Elizabeth City State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Communications based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $4,657 to attend Elizabeth City State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Communications in North Carolina?

Wake Forest University is the most expensive university for majoring in Communications based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $47,682 to attend Wake Forest University .

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $45,891
Average Debt $20,419
Program Size 90
Elon University
4 Year
Elon, NC
Video Rating
Elon University , located in Elon, NC has 90 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $45,891.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 1,642 students
Tuition $32,172
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $41,937
Average Debt $27,532
Program Size 28
Salem College
4 Year
Winston-Salem, NC
Salem College, located in Winston-Salem, NC has 28 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $41,937.
Acceptance Rate 62%
Undergraduates 236 students
Tuition $26,236
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $39,686
Average Debt $15,378
Program Size 1,158
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
4 Year
Chapel Hill, NC
Video Rating
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC), located in Chapel Hill, NC has 1,158 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $39,686.
Acceptance Rate 31%
Undergraduates 7,968 students
Tuition $8,591
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $39,369
Average Debt $18,420
Program Size 242
Wake Forest University
4 Year
Winston-Salem, NC
Video Rating
Wake Forest University , located in Winston-Salem, NC has 242 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $39,369.
Acceptance Rate 29%
Undergraduates 2,390 students
Tuition $47,682
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $37,928
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 43
Meredith College
4 Year
Raleigh, NC
Video Rating
Meredith College, located in Raleigh, NC has 43 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $37,928.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 415 students
Tuition $33,730
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $37,424
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 54
Queens University of Charlotte
4 Year
Charlotte, NC
Queens University of Charlotte, located in Charlotte, NC has 54 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $37,424.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 678 students
Tuition $32,560
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $35,914
Average Debt $19,918
Program Size 481
North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU)
4 Year
Raleigh, NC
Video Rating
North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU), located in Raleigh, NC has 481 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $35,914.
Acceptance Rate 50%
Undergraduates 8,573 students
Tuition $8,581
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $35,126
Average Debt $22,200
Program Size 750
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
4 Year
Charlotte, NC
Video Rating
University of North Carolina at Charlotte, located in Charlotte, NC has 750 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $35,126.
Acceptance Rate 63%
Undergraduates 6,569 students
Tuition $6,532
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $34,876
Average Debt $21,075
Program Size 590
East Carolina University
4 Year
Greenville, NC
Video Rating
N/A
East Carolina University, located in Greenville, NC has 590 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $34,876.
Acceptance Rate 69%
Undergraduates 6,195 students
Tuition $6,580
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $34,526
Average Debt $20,901
Program Size 371
University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW)
4 Year
Wilmington, NC
Video Rating
University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW), located in Wilmington, NC has 371 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $34,526.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 4,019 students
Tuition $6,691
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $34,526
Average Debt $17,773
Program Size 110
Appalachian State University
4 Year
Boone, NC
Appalachian State University, located in Boone, NC has 110 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $34,526.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 4,541 students
Tuition $6,852
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt $27,756
Program Size 33
Catawba College
4 Year
Salisbury, NC
Catawba College, located in Salisbury, NC has 33 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 32%
Undergraduates 265 students
Tuition $28,730
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $30,771
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 17
Barton College
4 Year
Wilson, NC
Barton College, located in Wilson, NC has 17 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $30,771.
Acceptance Rate 42%
Undergraduates 258 students
Tuition $27,941
0
4.0
My GPA
#14 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $30,409
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 12
William Peace University
4 Year
Raleigh, NC
William Peace University, located in Raleigh, NC has 12 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $30,409.
Acceptance Rate 50%
Undergraduates 206 students
Tuition $25,850
0
4.0
My GPA
#15 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $29,250
Average Debt $24,766
Program Size 104
Western Carolina University
4 Year
Cullowhee, NC
Western Carolina University, located in Cullowhee, NC has 104 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $29,250.
Acceptance Rate 40%
Undergraduates 2,557 students
Tuition $6,623
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Communications Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved