2024 Best Colleges for Communications in Illinois

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Communications programs in Illinois. We looked at 43 programs to put our Communications rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Communications in Illinois. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Communications is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Communications: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Communications in Illinois. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Communications undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Illinois. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Communications degree in Illinois.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Communications Majors in Illinois

What is the best university for majoring in Communications in Illinois?

Lake Forest College is the best university for majoring in Communications based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Lake Forest College earned an average of $49,491 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Communications in Illinois?

Northeastern Illinois University is the cheapest university for majoring in Communications based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $9,351 to attend Northeastern Illinois University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Communications in Illinois?

Northwestern University is the most expensive university for majoring in Communications based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $49,047 to attend Northwestern University.

#1 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $49,491
Average Debt $23,726
Program Size 69
Lake Forest College
4 Year
Lake Forest, IL
Lake Forest College, located in Lake Forest, IL has 69 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $49,491.
Acceptance Rate 55%
Undergraduates 403 students
Tuition $42,644
#2 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $48,041
Average Debt $18,303
Program Size 202
Northwestern University
4 Year
Evanston, IL
Northwestern University, located in Evanston, IL has 202 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $48,041.
Acceptance Rate 13%
Undergraduates 7,290 students
Tuition $49,047
#3 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $42,123
Average Debt $42,001
Program Size 40
DeVry University-Illinois
4 Year
Chicago, IL
DeVry University-Illinois, located in Chicago, IL has 40 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $42,123.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 4,213 students
Tuition $19,568
#4 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $40,728
Average Debt $17,834
Program Size 630
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)
4 Year
Champaign, IL
Video Rating
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC), located in Champaign, IL has 630 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $40,728.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 12,243 students
Tuition $15,054
#5 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $39,909
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 62
Augustana College
4 Year
Rock Island, IL
Augustana College, located in Rock Island, IL has 62 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $39,909.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 501 students
Tuition $38,466
#6 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $39,885
Average Debt $19,556
Program Size 342
Illinois State University
4 Year
Normal, IL
Video Rating
Illinois State University, located in Normal, IL has 342 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $39,885.
Acceptance Rate 88%
Undergraduates 5,164 students
Tuition $13,666
#7 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $39,369
Average Debt $25,000
Program Size 94
Wheaton College
4 Year
Wheaton, IL
Video Rating
Wheaton College , located in Wheaton, IL has 94 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $39,369.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 813 students
Tuition $32,950
#8 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 60
Saint Xavier University
4 Year
Chicago, IL
Saint Xavier University, located in Chicago, IL has 60 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 75%
Undergraduates 977 students
Tuition $30,920
#9 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 10
Lewis University
4 Year
Romeoville, IL
Lewis University, located in Romeoville, IL has 10 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 62%
Undergraduates 1,797 students
Tuition $29,040
#10 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $37,541
Average Debt $25,757
Program Size 440
Northern Illinois University
4 Year
Dekalb, IL
Northern Illinois University, located in Dekalb, IL has 440 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $37,541.
Acceptance Rate 50%
Undergraduates 5,217 students
Tuition $14,295
#11 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $37,363
Average Debt $16,944
Program Size 120
University of Illinois at Chicago
4 Year
Chicago, IL
Video Rating
University of Illinois at Chicago, located in Chicago, IL has 120 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $37,363.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 7,334 students
Tuition $13,664
#12 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $37,208
Average Debt $18,533
Program Size 72
Elmhurst College
4 Year
Elmhurst, IL
Elmhurst College, located in Elmhurst, IL has 72 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $37,208.
Acceptance Rate 55%
Undergraduates 915 students
Tuition $34,450
#13 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $36,049
Average Debt $25,114
Program Size 91
Aurora University
4 Year
Aurora, IL
Aurora University, located in Aurora, IL has 91 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $36,049.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 1,757 students
Tuition $22,080
#14 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $35,988
Average Debt $24,849
Program Size 89
Loyola University Chicago (LUC)
4 Year
Chicago, IL
Video Rating
Loyola University Chicago (LUC), located in Chicago, IL has 89 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $35,988.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 4,485 students
Tuition $40,426
#15 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $35,060
Average Debt $24,591
Program Size 30
Trinity Christian College
4 Year
Palos Heights, IL
Trinity Christian College, located in Palos Heights, IL has 30 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $35,060.
Acceptance Rate 88%
Undergraduates 369 students
Tuition $26,665
