2024 Best Colleges for Communications in New York

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Communications programs in New York. We looked at 69 programs to put our Communications rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Communications in New York. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Communications is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Communications: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Communications in New York. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Communications undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in New York. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Communications degree in New York.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Communications Majors in New York

What is the best university for majoring in Communications in New York?

CUNY Graduate School and University Center is the best university for majoring in Communications based on earnings data. On average, graduates from CUNY Graduate School and University Center earned an average of $57,318 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Communications in New York?

CUNY City College is the cheapest university for majoring in Communications based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,689 to attend CUNY City College.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Communications in New York?

Vassar College is the most expensive university for majoring in Communications based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $51,250 to attend Vassar College.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $57,318
Average Debt $15,625
Program Size 66
CUNY Graduate School and University Center
4 Year
New York, NY
CUNY Graduate School and University Center, located in New York, NY has 66 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $57,318.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 1,589 students
Tuition N/A
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $55,813
Average Debt $15,033
Program Size 170
Cornell University
4 Year
Ithaca, NY
Video Rating
Cornell University , located in Ithaca, NY has 170 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $55,813.
Acceptance Rate 15%
Undergraduates 7,129 students
Tuition $49,116
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $44,610
Average Debt $22,743
Program Size 509
Fordham University (FU)
4 Year
Bronx, NY
Video Rating
Fordham University (FU), located in Bronx, NY has 509 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $44,610.
Acceptance Rate 48%
Undergraduates 4,944 students
Tuition $47,317
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $42,961
Average Debt $24,284
Program Size 125
Manhattan College
4 Year
Riverdale, NY
Manhattan College, located in Riverdale, NY has 125 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $42,961.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 955 students
Tuition $38,580
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $42,123
Average Debt $25,000
Program Size 35
St. Thomas Aquinas College
4 Year
Sparkill, NY
St. Thomas Aquinas College, located in Sparkill, NY has 35 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $42,123.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 347 students
Tuition $28,740
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $42,044
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 80
St Lawrence University
4 Year
Canton, NY
St Lawrence University, located in Canton, NY has 80 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $42,044.
Acceptance Rate 46%
Undergraduates 607 students
Tuition $49,420
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $41,087
Average Debt $21,768
Program Size 470
Marist College
4 Year
Poughkeepsie, NY
Video Rating
Marist College, located in Poughkeepsie, NY has 470 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $41,087.
Acceptance Rate 45%
Undergraduates 1,600 students
Tuition $33,840
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $40,402
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 105
Hobart William Smith Colleges
4 Year
Geneva, NY
Hobart William Smith Colleges, located in Geneva, NY has 105 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $40,402.
Acceptance Rate 56%
Undergraduates 538 students
Tuition $49,677
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $39,927
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 6
LIU Riverhead
4 Year
Riverhead, NY
LIU Riverhead, located in Riverhead, NY has 6 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $39,927.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 45 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $39,774
Average Debt $23,736
Program Size 294
Pace University-New York (PU)
4 Year
New York, NY
Video Rating
Pace University-New York (PU), located in New York, NY has 294 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $39,774.
Acceptance Rate 84%
Undergraduates 3,404 students
Tuition $41,333
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $39,663
Average Debt $15,191
Program Size 178
CUNY City College
4 Year
New York, NY
Video Rating
N/A
CUNY City College, located in New York, NY has 178 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $39,663.
Acceptance Rate 43%
Undergraduates 3,132 students
Tuition $6,689
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $39,009
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 22
Nazareth College
4 Year
Rochester, NY
Nazareth College, located in Rochester, NY has 22 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $39,009.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 809 students
Tuition $31,745
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $37,568
Average Debt $24,135
Program Size 257
St John's University-New York (SJU)
4 Year
Queens, NY
Video Rating
St John's University-New York (SJU), located in Queens, NY has 257 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $37,568.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 3,859 students
Tuition $38,680
0
4.0
My GPA
#14 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $36,992
Average Debt $23,011
Program Size 96
The New School
4 Year
New York, NY
Video Rating
The New School, located in New York, NY has 96 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $36,992.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 2,611 students
Tuition $43,813
0
4.0
My GPA
#15 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $36,848
Average Debt $23,636
Program Size 91
Marymount Manhattan College
4 Year
New York, NY
Marymount Manhattan College, located in New York, NY has 91 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $36,848.
Acceptance Rate 84%
Undergraduates 338 students
Tuition $28,700
0
4.0
My GPA
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved