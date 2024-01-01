Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Aerospace Engineering in California

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Aerospace Engineering programs in California. We looked at 12 programs to put our Aerospace Engineering rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Aerospace Engineering in California. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Aerospace Engineering is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Aerospace Engineering: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Aerospace Engineering in California. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Aerospace Engineering undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in California. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Aerospace Engineering degree in California.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Aerospace Engineering Majors in California

What is the best university for majoring in Aerospace Engineering in California?

California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo is the best university for majoring in Aerospace Engineering based on earnings data. On average, graduates from California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo earned an average of $76,460 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Aerospace Engineering in California?

California State University-Long Beach (CSULB) is the cheapest university for majoring in Aerospace Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,452 to attend California State University-Long Beach (CSULB).

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Aerospace Engineering in California?

University of Southern California (USC) is the most expensive university for majoring in Aerospace Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $50,277 to attend University of Southern California (USC).

#1 Best College for Aerospace Engineering
Average Salary $76,460
Average Debt $21,393
Program Size 187
California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo
4 Year
San Luis Obispo, CA
California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo, located in San Luis Obispo, CA has 187 students majoring in Aerospace Engineering. On average, graduates earn $76,460.
Acceptance Rate 31%
Undergraduates 5,066 students
Tuition $9,001
#2 Best College for Aerospace Engineering
Average Salary $75,832
Average Debt $26,194
Program Size 64
University of Southern California (USC)
4 Year
Los Angeles, CA
University of Southern California (USC), located in Los Angeles, CA has 64 students majoring in Aerospace Engineering. On average, graduates earn $75,832.
Acceptance Rate 18%
Undergraduates 14,672 students
Tuition $50,277
#3 Best College for Aerospace Engineering
Average Salary $70,456
Average Debt $17,500
Program Size 81
University of California-Los Angeles
4 Year
Los Angeles, CA
University of California-Los Angeles, located in Los Angeles, CA has 81 students majoring in Aerospace Engineering. On average, graduates earn $70,456.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 13,156 students
Tuition N/A
#4 Best College for Aerospace Engineering
Average Salary $70,456
Average Debt $17,500
Program Size 81
UCLA
4 Year
Los Angeles, CA
UCLA, located in Los Angeles, CA has 81 students majoring in Aerospace Engineering. On average, graduates earn $70,456.
Acceptance Rate 17%
Undergraduates 13,156 students
Tuition $12,763
#5 Best College for Aerospace Engineering
Average Salary $68,219
Average Debt $22,330
Program Size 153
California State Polytechnic University-Pomona
4 Year
Pomona, CA
California State Polytechnic University-Pomona, located in Pomona, CA has 153 students majoring in Aerospace Engineering. On average, graduates earn $68,219.
Acceptance Rate 39%
Undergraduates 5,596 students
Tuition $7,016
#6 Best College for Aerospace Engineering
Average Salary $68,219
Average Debt $18,771
Program Size 105
San Jose State University
4 Year
San Jose, CA
San Jose State University, located in San Jose, CA has 105 students majoring in Aerospace Engineering. On average, graduates earn $68,219.
Acceptance Rate 55%
Undergraduates 9,128 students
Tuition $7,378
#7 Best College for Aerospace Engineering
Average Salary $65,238
Average Debt $20,000
Program Size 114
UC Irvine
4 Year
Irvine, CA
UC Irvine , located in Irvine, CA has 114 students majoring in Aerospace Engineering. On average, graduates earn $65,238.
Acceptance Rate 39%
Undergraduates 8,695 students
Tuition $13,252
#8 Best College for Aerospace Engineering
Average Salary $65,238
Average Debt $20,000
Program Size 114
University of California-Irvine
4 Year
Irvine, CA
University of California-Irvine, located in Irvine, CA has 114 students majoring in Aerospace Engineering. On average, graduates earn $65,238.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 8,695 students
Tuition N/A
#9 Best College for Aerospace Engineering
Average Salary $64,990
Average Debt $22,180
Program Size 110
San Diego State University (SDSU)
4 Year
San Diego, CA
San Diego State University (SDSU), located in San Diego, CA has 110 students majoring in Aerospace Engineering. On average, graduates earn $64,990.
Acceptance Rate 34%
Undergraduates 8,923 students
Tuition $6,976
#10 Best College for Aerospace Engineering
Average Salary $63,005
Average Debt $23,030
Program Size 101
California State University-Long Beach (CSULB)
4 Year
Long Beach, CA
California State University-Long Beach (CSULB), located in Long Beach, CA has 101 students majoring in Aerospace Engineering. On average, graduates earn $63,005.
Acceptance Rate 34%
Undergraduates 10,260 students
Tuition $6,452
#11 Best College for Aerospace Engineering
Average Salary $61,516
Average Debt $15,663
Program Size 98
University of California-Davis (UCD)
4 Year
Davis, CA
University of California-Davis (UCD), located in Davis, CA has 98 students majoring in Aerospace Engineering. On average, graduates earn $61,516.
Acceptance Rate 38%
Undergraduates 9,630 students
Tuition $13,951
#12 Best College for Aerospace Engineering
Average Salary $61,218
Average Debt $21,700
Program Size 129
University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego)
4 Year
La Jolla, CA
University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego), located in La Jolla, CA has 129 students majoring in Aerospace Engineering. On average, graduates earn $61,218.
Acceptance Rate 34%
Undergraduates 9,523 students
Tuition $13,530
