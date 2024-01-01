We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Aerospace Engineering programs in Indiana. We looked at 2 programs to put our Aerospace Engineering rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Aerospace Engineering in Indiana. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Aerospace Engineering is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Aerospace Engineering: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Aerospace Engineering in Indiana. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Aerospace Engineering undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Indiana. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Aerospace Engineering degree in Indiana.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Aerospace Engineering Majors in Indiana

What is the best university for majoring in Aerospace Engineering in Indiana?

University of Notre Dame is the best university for majoring in Aerospace Engineering based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Notre Dame earned an average of $67,995 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Aerospace Engineering in Indiana?

Purdue University-Main Campus is the cheapest university for majoring in Aerospace Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $10,002 to attend Purdue University-Main Campus.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Aerospace Engineering in Indiana?

University of Notre Dame is the most expensive university for majoring in Aerospace Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $47,929 to attend University of Notre Dame.