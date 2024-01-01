Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Aerospace Engineering in Indiana

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Aerospace Engineering programs in Indiana. We looked at 2 programs to put our Aerospace Engineering rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Aerospace Engineering in Indiana. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Aerospace Engineering is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Aerospace Engineering: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Aerospace Engineering in Indiana. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Aerospace Engineering undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Indiana. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Aerospace Engineering degree in Indiana.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Aerospace Engineering Majors in Indiana

What is the best university for majoring in Aerospace Engineering in Indiana?

University of Notre Dame is the best university for majoring in Aerospace Engineering based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Notre Dame earned an average of $67,995 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Aerospace Engineering in Indiana?

Purdue University-Main Campus is the cheapest university for majoring in Aerospace Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $10,002 to attend Purdue University-Main Campus.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Aerospace Engineering in Indiana?

University of Notre Dame is the most expensive university for majoring in Aerospace Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $47,929 to attend University of Notre Dame.

#1 Best College for Aerospace Engineering
Average Salary $67,995
Average Debt $17,952
Program Size 63
University of Notre Dame
4 Year
Notre Dame, IN
Video Rating
University of Notre Dame, located in Notre Dame, IN has 63 students majoring in Aerospace Engineering. On average, graduates earn $67,995.
Acceptance Rate 20%
Undergraduates 3,628 students
Tuition $47,929
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Aerospace Engineering
Average Salary $67,507
Average Debt $23,500
Program Size 341
Purdue University-Main Campus
4 Year
West Lafayette, IN
Video Rating
Purdue University-Main Campus, located in West Lafayette, IN has 341 students majoring in Aerospace Engineering. On average, graduates earn $67,507.
Acceptance Rate 59%
Undergraduates 9,732 students
Tuition $10,002
0
4.0
My GPA
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved