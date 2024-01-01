We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Aerospace Engineering programs in Kansas. We looked at 2 programs to put our Aerospace Engineering rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Aerospace Engineering in Kansas. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Aerospace Engineering is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Aerospace Engineering: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Aerospace Engineering in Kansas. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Aerospace Engineering undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Kansas. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Aerospace Engineering degree in Kansas.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Aerospace Engineering Majors in Kansas

What is the best university for majoring in Aerospace Engineering in Kansas?

University of Kansas (UK) is the best university for majoring in Aerospace Engineering based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Kansas (UK) earned an average of $65,387 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Aerospace Engineering in Kansas?

Wichita State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Aerospace Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,528 to attend Wichita State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Aerospace Engineering in Kansas?

University of Kansas (UK) is the most expensive university for majoring in Aerospace Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $10,825 to attend University of Kansas (UK).