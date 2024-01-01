What Can You Do with an Allied Health Degree?

Do you have an interest in a health-related career, but you’ve not quite settled on what profession to pursue? In that case, an allied health degree could be the ideal solution. It enables you to keep your options open to various in-demand careers in the health sector.

This guide will explore what careers are available for graduates, the type of allied health salary you can expect to earn, and more.

Should I become an allied health major?

If you want to avoid dedicating your career to being a dentist or doctor but seek to be involved in the health industry helping people in some way, a degree in allied health is a great starting point. It provides you with the foundation to explore a wide range of allied health careers.

An allied health program covers topic like modern human biology, chemistry, physiology, psychology, and anatomy. Following graduation with a bachelor’s, you can decide to continue studying or move onto a rewarding career in health.

What can I do with an allied health degree?

The health industry supplies a wide range of jobs, which deliver job satisfaction, security, and a competitive salary. Below are some jobs with an allied health degree that are available.

Recreational therapist

A recreational therapist is responsible for planning, coordinating, and directing recreation-based treatment programs. These treatments programs help those with illnesses, injuries and programs, and they can take on many different forms – including music, arts and crafts, and aquatics.

In 2019, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed the median salary for recreational therapists was $48,220 per year.

Dietitian

A dietitian is an expert in nutrition and food. They use this expertize to help people manage any diseases and boost their health. This is done by advising individuals on what to eat, which can help them achieve their health-related goals.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, ‘dietitians and nutritionists’ earn an average annual wage of $61,270.

Paramedic

A paramedic plays an important role for those in an emergency medical situation. These professionals respond to emergency calls, where they perform medical services and transport the sick/injured to local medical facilities.

‘EMTs and paramedics’ earned a median annual wage of $35,400 in 2019, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

How do I pick a college?

When putting together a shortlist of colleges, you have to factor in various elements. Your main focus will be on which education institution supplies the best-allied health curriculum for your needs. Following that, you have to consider points such as location, living arrangements, and facilities.

Another major topic you have to analyze for each college is the campus quality. Does the campus feature the right environment for studying? Are the dorms comfortable? What faculties and resources are provided? These are the questions that you need to answer.

