2024 Best Colleges for Communications in Connecticut

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Communications programs in Connecticut. We looked at 14 programs to put our Communications rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Communications in Connecticut. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Communications is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Communications: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Communications in Connecticut. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Communications undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Connecticut. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Communications degree in Connecticut.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Communications Majors in Connecticut

What is the best university for majoring in Communications in Connecticut?

Fairfield University is the best university for majoring in Communications based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Fairfield University earned an average of $47,686 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Communications in Connecticut?

Central Connecticut State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Communications based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $9,300 to attend Central Connecticut State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Communications in Connecticut?

Fairfield University is the most expensive university for majoring in Communications based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $44,875 to attend Fairfield University.

#1 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $47,686
Average Debt $25,000
Program Size 174
Fairfield University
4 Year
Fairfield, CT
Fairfield University, located in Fairfield, CT has 174 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $47,686.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 1,359 students
Tuition $44,875
#2 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $41,592
Average Debt $21,086
Program Size 567
University of Connecticut
4 Year
Storrs, CT
University of Connecticut, located in Storrs, CT has 567 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $41,592.
Acceptance Rate 53%
Undergraduates 7,782 students
Tuition $13,366
#3 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $39,585
Average Debt $23,774
Program Size 131
Quinnipiac University (QU)
4 Year
Hamden, CT
Quinnipiac University (QU), located in Hamden, CT has 131 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $39,585.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 2,771 students
Tuition $42,270
#4 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $37,208
Average Debt $29,426
Program Size 28
Albertus Magnus College
4 Year
New Haven, CT
Albertus Magnus College, located in New Haven, CT has 28 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $37,208.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 480 students
Tuition $29,650
#5 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $36,437
Average Debt $23,804
Program Size 157
Western Connecticut State University
4 Year
Danbury, CT
Western Connecticut State University, located in Danbury, CT has 157 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $36,437.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 1,226 students
Tuition $9,516
#6 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $35,157
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 111
University of Hartford
4 Year
West Hartford, CT
University of Hartford, located in West Hartford, CT has 111 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $35,157.
Acceptance Rate 64%
Undergraduates 1,624 students
Tuition $36,460
#7 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $34,963
Average Debt $22,391
Program Size 166
Central Connecticut State University
4 Year
New Britain, CT
Central Connecticut State University, located in New Britain, CT has 166 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $34,963.
Acceptance Rate 59%
Undergraduates 2,575 students
Tuition $9,300
#8 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt $23,473
Program Size 157
Sacred Heart University
4 Year
Fairfield, CT
Sacred Heart University, located in Fairfield, CT has 157 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 59%
Undergraduates 2,323 students
Tuition $37,170
#9 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $33,138
Average Debt $23,338
Program Size 157
Southern Connecticut State University
4 Year
New Haven, CT
Southern Connecticut State University, located in New Haven, CT has 157 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $33,138.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 2,368 students
Tuition $9,600
#10 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $31,990
Average Debt $23,611
Program Size 183
Eastern Connecticut State University
4 Year
Willimantic, CT
Eastern Connecticut State University, located in Willimantic, CT has 183 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $31,990.
Acceptance Rate 64%
Undergraduates 1,129 students
Tuition $10,016
#11 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $26,121
Average Debt $20,839
Program Size 36
University of Bridgeport
4 Year
Bridgeport, CT
University of Bridgeport, located in Bridgeport, CT has 36 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $26,121.
Acceptance Rate 52%
Undergraduates 1,664 students
Tuition $30,850
#12 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $24,421
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 22
Mitchell College
4 Year
New London, CT
Mitchell College, located in New London, CT has 22 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $24,421.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 118 students
Tuition $31,000
#13 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $24,035
Average Debt $24,142
Program Size 67
University of New Haven
4 Year
West Haven, CT
University of New Haven, located in West Haven, CT has 67 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $24,035.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 1,943 students
Tuition $35,650
#14 Best College for Communications
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 7
Post University
4 Year
Waterbury, CT
Post University, located in Waterbury, CT has 7 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 1,102 students
Tuition $16,510
