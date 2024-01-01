Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Communications in Louisiana

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Communications programs in Louisiana. We looked at 19 programs to put our Communications rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Communications in Louisiana. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Communications is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Communications: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Communications in Louisiana. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Communications undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Louisiana. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Communications degree in Louisiana.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Communications Majors in Louisiana

What is the best university for majoring in Communications in Louisiana?

University of Phoenix-Louisiana is the best university for majoring in Communications based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Phoenix-Louisiana earned an average of $40,233 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Communications in Louisiana?

Louisiana State University-Alexandria is the cheapest university for majoring in Communications based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,158 to attend Louisiana State University-Alexandria.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Communications in Louisiana?

Tulane University is the most expensive university for majoring in Communications based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $49,638 to attend Tulane University.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $40,233
Average Debt $38,461
Program Size 2
University of Phoenix-Louisiana
4 Year
Baton Rouge, LA
University of Phoenix-Louisiana, located in Baton Rouge, LA has 2 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $40,233.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 103 students
Tuition N/A
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $37,856
Average Debt $25,000
Program Size 180
Tulane University of Louisiana
4 Year
New Orleans, LA
Tulane University of Louisiana, located in New Orleans, LA has 180 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $37,856.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 3,701 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $37,856
Average Debt $25,000
Program Size 180
Tulane University
4 Year
New Orleans, LA
Video Rating
Tulane University, located in New Orleans, LA has 180 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $37,856.
Acceptance Rate 31%
Undergraduates 3,701 students
Tuition $49,638
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $37,735
Average Debt $20,109
Program Size 609
Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College
4 Year
Baton Rouge, LA
Video Rating
N/A
Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College, located in Baton Rouge, LA has 609 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $37,735.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 6,518 students
Tuition $9,714
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $33,459
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 8
Centenary College of Louisiana
4 Year
Shreveport, LA
Centenary College of Louisiana, located in Shreveport, LA has 8 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $33,459.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 112 students
Tuition $33,900
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $32,124
Average Debt $31,000
Program Size 86
University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL)
4 Year
Lafayette, LA
Video Rating
University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL), located in Lafayette, LA has 86 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $32,124.
Acceptance Rate 55%
Undergraduates 3,470 students
Tuition $8,256
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $31,818
Average Debt $24,370
Program Size 57
McNeese State University
4 Year
Lake Charles, LA
McNeese State University, located in Lake Charles, LA has 57 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $31,818.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 1,302 students
Tuition $7,290
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $29,685
Average Debt $25,250
Program Size 39
Nicholls State University
4 Year
Thibodaux, LA
Nicholls State University, located in Thibodaux, LA has 39 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $29,685.
Acceptance Rate 90%
Undergraduates 1,074 students
Tuition $7,348
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $29,250
Average Debt $30,323
Program Size 69
Southern University and A & M College
4 Year
Baton Rouge, LA
Southern University and A & M College, located in Baton Rouge, LA has 69 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $29,250.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 1,048 students
Tuition $7,346
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $28,719
Average Debt $17,768
Program Size 90
University of Louisiana at Monroe
4 Year
Monroe, LA
University of Louisiana at Monroe, located in Monroe, LA has 90 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $28,719.
Acceptance Rate 88%
Undergraduates 1,503 students
Tuition $7,658
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $28,055
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 40
Louisiana State University-Alexandria
4 Year
Alexandria, LA
Louisiana State University-Alexandria, located in Alexandria, LA has 40 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $28,055.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 251 students
Tuition $6,158
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $27,222
Average Debt $22,965
Program Size 115
Southeastern Louisiana University
4 Year
Hammond, LA
Video Rating
Southeastern Louisiana University, located in Hammond, LA has 115 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $27,222.
Acceptance Rate 88%
Undergraduates 2,058 students
Tuition $7,280
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $25,658
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 40
Northwestern State University of Louisiana
4 Year
Natchitoches, LA
Northwestern State University of Louisiana, located in Natchitoches, LA has 40 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $25,658.
Acceptance Rate 84%
Undergraduates 1,441 students
Tuition $7,006
0
4.0
My GPA
#14 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $21,964
Average Debt $28,500
Program Size 34
Dillard University
4 Year
New Orleans, LA
Dillard University, located in New Orleans, LA has 34 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $21,964.
Acceptance Rate 48%
Undergraduates 172 students
Tuition $16,252
0
4.0
My GPA
#15 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $20,482
Average Debt $42,000
Program Size 55
Grambling State University
4 Year
Grambling, LA
Grambling State University, located in Grambling, LA has 55 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $20,482.
Acceptance Rate 38%
Undergraduates 810 students
Tuition $7,063
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Communications Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved