2024 Best Colleges for Communications in Maryland

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Communications programs in Maryland. We looked at 15 programs to put our Communications rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Communications in Maryland. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Communications is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Communications: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Communications in Maryland. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Communications undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Maryland. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Communications degree in Maryland.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Communications Majors in Maryland

What is the best university for majoring in Communications in Maryland?

University of Maryland-University College is the best university for majoring in Communications based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Maryland-University College earned an average of $49,136 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Communications in Maryland?

University of Maryland-University College is the cheapest university for majoring in Communications based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,056 to attend University of Maryland-University College.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Communications in Maryland?

Loyola University Maryland is the most expensive university for majoring in Communications based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $45,200 to attend Loyola University Maryland .

#1 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $49,136
Average Debt $23,722
Program Size 303
University of Maryland-University College
4 Year
Adelphi, MD
University of Maryland-University College, located in Adelphi, MD has 303 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $49,136.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 9,690 students
Tuition $7,056
#2 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $46,947
Average Debt $17,683
Program Size 628
University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)
4 Year
College Park, MD
University of Maryland-College Park (UMD), located in College Park, MD has 628 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $46,947.
Acceptance Rate 45%
Undergraduates 10,196 students
Tuition $9,996
#3 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $44,835
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 50
Mount St. Mary's University
4 Year
Emmitsburg, MD
Mount St. Mary's University, located in Emmitsburg, MD has 50 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $44,835.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 535 students
Tuition N/A
#4 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $44,021
Average Debt $35,420
Program Size 2
Kaplan University-Hagerstown Campus
4 Year
Hagerstown, MD
Kaplan University-Hagerstown Campus, located in Hagerstown, MD has 2 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $44,021.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 122 students
Tuition N/A
#5 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $43,240
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 48
McDaniel College
4 Year
Westminster, MD
McDaniel College, located in Westminster, MD has 48 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $43,240.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 644 students
Tuition $39,500
#6 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $42,044
Average Debt $22,365
Program Size 211
Loyola University Maryland
4 Year
Baltimore, MD
Video Rating
Loyola University Maryland , located in Baltimore, MD has 211 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $42,044.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 1,730 students
Tuition $45,200
#7 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $40,133
Average Debt $19,195
Program Size 674
Towson University (TU)
4 Year
Towson, MD
Video Rating
Towson University (TU), located in Towson, MD has 674 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $40,133.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 5,573 students
Tuition $9,182
#8 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $35,995
Average Debt $20,951
Program Size 310
Salisbury University
4 Year
Salisbury, MD
Video Rating
N/A
Salisbury University, located in Salisbury, MD has 310 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $35,995.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 2,267 students
Tuition $9,086
#9 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $34,526
Average Debt $24,483
Program Size 105
Frostburg State University
4 Year
Frostburg, MD
Frostburg State University, located in Frostburg, MD has 105 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $34,526.
Acceptance Rate 63%
Undergraduates 1,340 students
Tuition $8,488
#10 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $34,259
Average Debt $20,163
Program Size 162
University of Maryland-Baltimore County
4 Year
Baltimore, MD
University of Maryland-Baltimore County, located in Baltimore, MD has 162 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $34,259.
Acceptance Rate 59%
Undergraduates 3,190 students
Tuition $11,006
#11 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 29
Hood College
4 Year
Frederick, MD
Hood College, located in Frederick, MD has 29 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 512 students
Tuition $35,150
#12 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $27,476
Average Debt $23,111
Program Size 36
Goucher College
4 Year
Baltimore, MD
Goucher College, located in Baltimore, MD has 36 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $27,476.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 408 students
Tuition $42,180
#13 Best College for Communications
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 13
Notre Dame of Maryland University
4 Year
Baltimore, MD
Notre Dame of Maryland University, located in Baltimore, MD has 13 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 52%
Undergraduates 725 students
Tuition $33,670
#14 Best College for Communications
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 10
Washington Adventist University
4 Year
Takoma Park, MD
Washington Adventist University, located in Takoma Park, MD has 10 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 33%
Undergraduates 212 students
Tuition $22,790
#15 Best College for Communications
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 3
Morgan State University (MSU)
4 Year
Baltimore, MD
Morgan State University (MSU), located in Baltimore, MD has 3 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 1,327 students
Tuition $7,508
