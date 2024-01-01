We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Communications programs in Maryland. We looked at 15 programs to put our Communications rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Communications in Maryland. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Communications is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Communications: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Communications in Maryland. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Communications undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Maryland. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Communications degree in Maryland.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Communications Majors in Maryland

What is the best university for majoring in Communications in Maryland?

University of Maryland-University College is the best university for majoring in Communications based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Maryland-University College earned an average of $49,136 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Communications in Maryland?

University of Maryland-University College is the cheapest university for majoring in Communications based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,056 to attend University of Maryland-University College.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Communications in Maryland?

Loyola University Maryland is the most expensive university for majoring in Communications based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $45,200 to attend Loyola University Maryland .