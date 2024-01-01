Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Communications in Minnesota

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Communications programs in Minnesota. We looked at 24 programs to put our Communications rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Communications in Minnesota. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Communications is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Communications: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Communications in Minnesota. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Communications undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Minnesota. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Communications degree in Minnesota.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Communications Majors in Minnesota

What is the best university for majoring in Communications in Minnesota?

University of Northwestern-St Paul is the best university for majoring in Communications based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Northwestern-St Paul earned an average of $45,852 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Communications in Minnesota?

Metropolitan State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Communications based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,566 to attend Metropolitan State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Communications in Minnesota?

Macalester College is the most expensive university for majoring in Communications based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $48,887 to attend Macalester College.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $45,852
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 24
University of Northwestern-St Paul
4 Year
Saint Paul, MN
University of Northwestern-St Paul, located in Saint Paul, MN has 24 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $45,852.
Acceptance Rate 87%
Undergraduates 675 students
Tuition $28,730




#2 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $45,500
Average Debt $19,100
Program Size 107
Metropolitan State University
4 Year
Saint Paul, MN
Metropolitan State University, located in Saint Paul, MN has 107 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $45,500.
Acceptance Rate 100%
Undergraduates 2,244 students
Tuition $7,566



#3 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $45,277
Average Debt $35,986
Program Size 43
Walden University
4 Year
Minneapolis, MN
Walden University, located in Minneapolis, MN has 43 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $45,277.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 11,871 students
Tuition $12,075



#4 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $41,193
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 72
Gustavus Adolphus College
4 Year
Saint Peter, MN
Gustavus Adolphus College, located in Saint Peter, MN has 72 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $41,193.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 522 students
Tuition $41,620



#5 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $40,791
Average Debt $19,923
Program Size 44
University of Minnesota-Crookston
4 Year
Crookston, MN
University of Minnesota-Crookston, located in Crookston, MN has 44 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $40,791.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 418 students
Tuition $11,646



#6 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $40,140
Average Debt $21,062
Program Size 332
Minnesota State University-Mankato
4 Year
Mankato, MN
Video Rating
N/A
Minnesota State University-Mankato, located in Mankato, MN has 332 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $40,140.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 2,940 students
Tuition $7,836



#7 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $40,089
Average Debt $25,525
Program Size 30
Hamline University
4 Year
Saint Paul, MN
Hamline University, located in Saint Paul, MN has 30 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $40,089.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 940 students
Tuition $37,886



#8 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $39,489
Average Debt $21,015
Program Size 198
University of Minnesota-Duluth
4 Year
Duluth, MN
University of Minnesota-Duluth, located in Duluth, MN has 198 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $39,489.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 2,013 students
Tuition $13,082



#9 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $39,369
Average Debt $30,375
Program Size 43
St. Catherine University
4 Year
Saint Paul, MN
Video Rating
N/A
St. Catherine University, located in Saint Paul, MN has 43 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $39,369.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 1,213 students
Tuition $35,500



#10 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $38,443
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 79
Concordia College at Moorhead
4 Year
Moorhead, MN
Concordia College at Moorhead, located in Moorhead, MN has 79 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $38,443.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 536 students
Tuition $35,464



#11 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 31
Concordia University, St. Paul (CSP)
4 Year
Saint Paul, MN
Video Rating
N/A
Concordia University, St. Paul (CSP), located in Saint Paul, MN has 31 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 55%
Undergraduates 1,362 students
Tuition $20,750



#12 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $37,940
Average Debt $22,903
Program Size 326
Saint Cloud State University
4 Year
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud State University, located in Saint Cloud, MN has 326 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $37,940.
Acceptance Rate 86%
Undergraduates 2,644 students
Tuition $7,814



#13 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $37,808
Average Debt $23,250
Program Size 109
Bethel University (BU)
4 Year
Saint Paul, MN
Video Rating
Bethel University (BU), located in Saint Paul, MN has 109 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $37,808.
Acceptance Rate 95%
Undergraduates 979 students
Tuition $34,140



#14 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $37,443
Average Debt $25,000
Program Size 191
Winona State University
4 Year
Winona, MN
Winona State University, located in Winona, MN has 191 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $37,443.
Acceptance Rate 62%
Undergraduates 1,841 students
Tuition $9,047



#15 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $37,208
Average Debt $24,723
Program Size 25
Crown College
4 Year
Saint Bonifacius, MN
Crown College, located in Saint Bonifacius, MN has 25 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $37,208.
Acceptance Rate 53%
Undergraduates 267 students
Tuition $23,740



