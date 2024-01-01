Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Communications in Mississippi

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Communications programs in Mississippi. We looked at 9 programs to put our Communications rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Communications in Mississippi. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Communications is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Communications: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Communications in Mississippi. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Communications undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Mississippi. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Communications degree in Mississippi.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Communications Majors in Mississippi

What is the best university for majoring in Communications in Mississippi?

University of Southern Mississippi is the best university for majoring in Communications based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Southern Mississippi earned an average of $32,711 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Communications in Mississippi?

Mississippi University for Women is the cheapest university for majoring in Communications based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $5,781 to attend Mississippi University for Women.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Communications in Mississippi?

Millsaps College is the most expensive university for majoring in Communications based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $35,510 to attend Millsaps College.

#1 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $32,711
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 67
University of Southern Mississippi
4 Year
Hattiesburg, MS
University of Southern Mississippi, located in Hattiesburg, MS has 67 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $32,711.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 3,237 students
Tuition $7,334
#2 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $30,771
Average Debt $23,786
Program Size 56
Mississippi College
4 Year
Clinton, MS
Mississippi College, located in Clinton, MS has 56 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $30,771.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 1,387 students
Tuition $16,064
#3 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $29,829
Average Debt $23,374
Program Size 324
Mississippi State University (MSU)
4 Year
Mississippi State, MS
Video Rating
Mississippi State University (MSU), located in Mississippi State, MS has 324 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $29,829.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 4,457 students
Tuition $7,502
#4 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $28,443
Average Debt $30,300
Program Size 65
Jackson State University
4 Year
Jackson, MS
Jackson State University, located in Jackson, MS has 65 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $28,443.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 1,424 students
Tuition $6,886
#5 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $25,709
Average Debt $20,742
Program Size 29
Mississippi University for Women
4 Year
Columbus, MS
Mississippi University for Women, located in Columbus, MS has 29 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $25,709.
Acceptance Rate 96%
Undergraduates 841 students
Tuition $5,781
#6 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $21,052
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 22
William Carey University
4 Year
Hattiesburg, MS
William Carey University, located in Hattiesburg, MS has 22 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $21,052.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 1,224 students
Tuition $11,700
#7 Best College for Communications
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $31,000
Program Size 24
Alcorn State University
4 Year
Alcorn State, MS
Alcorn State University, located in Alcorn State, MS has 24 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 643 students
Tuition $6,386
#8 Best College for Communications
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 13
Tougaloo College
4 Year
Tougaloo, MS
Tougaloo College, located in Tougaloo, MS has 13 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 39%
Undergraduates 129 students
Tuition $10,608
#9 Best College for Communications
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 12
Belhaven University
4 Year
Jackson, MS
Belhaven University, located in Jackson, MS has 12 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 51%
Undergraduates 939 students
Tuition $21,816
