2024 Best Colleges for Communications in New Jersey

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Communications programs in New Jersey. We looked at 19 programs to put our Communications rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Communications in New Jersey. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Communications is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Communications: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Communications in New Jersey. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Communications undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in New Jersey. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Communications degree in New Jersey.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Communications Majors in New Jersey

What is the best university for majoring in Communications in New Jersey?

Seton Hall University is the best university for majoring in Communications based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Seton Hall University earned an average of $43,426 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Communications in New Jersey?

New Jersey City University is the cheapest university for majoring in Communications based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $11,180 to attend New Jersey City University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Communications in New Jersey?

Fairleigh Dickinson University-Florham Campus is the most expensive university for majoring in Communications based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $39,092 to attend Fairleigh Dickinson University-Florham Campus.

#1 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $43,426
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 44
Seton Hall University
4 Year
South Orange, NJ
Seton Hall University, located in South Orange, NJ has 44 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $43,426.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 2,608 students
Tuition $38,072
#2 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $43,163
Average Debt $20,930
Program Size 710
Rutgers University-New Brunswick
4 Year
New Brunswick, NJ
Video Rating
Rutgers University-New Brunswick, located in New Brunswick, NJ has 710 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $43,163.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 12,668 students
Tuition $14,131
#3 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $41,705
Average Debt $20,812
Program Size 184
The College of New Jersey (TCNJ)
4 Year
Ewing, NJ
Video Rating
The College of New Jersey (TCNJ), located in Ewing, NJ has 184 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $41,705.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 1,990 students
Tuition $15,466
#4 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt $24,329
Program Size 93
Fairleigh Dickinson University-Florham Campus
4 Year
Madison, NJ
Fairleigh Dickinson University-Florham Campus, located in Madison, NJ has 93 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 83%
Undergraduates 843 students
Tuition $39,092
#5 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt $24,329
Program Size 36
Fairleigh Dickinson University-Metropolitan Campus
4 Year
Teaneck, NJ
Fairleigh Dickinson University-Metropolitan Campus, located in Teaneck, NJ has 36 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 2,105 students
Tuition $36,910
#6 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $37,532
Average Debt $23,583
Program Size 216
Monmouth University
4 Year
West Long Branch, NJ
Monmouth University, located in West Long Branch, NJ has 216 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $37,532.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 1,667 students
Tuition $33,729
#7 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $37,145
Average Debt $21,152
Program Size 225
Montclair State University (MSU)
4 Year
Montclair, NJ
Video Rating
Montclair State University (MSU), located in Montclair, NJ has 225 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $37,145.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 4,893 students
Tuition $11,773
#8 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $36,776
Average Debt $22,221
Program Size 262
Ramapo College
4 Year
Mahwah, NJ
Video Rating
Ramapo College , located in Mahwah, NJ has 262 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $36,776.
Acceptance Rate 53%
Undergraduates 1,591 students
Tuition $13,698
#9 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $35,060
Average Debt $20,905
Program Size 132
Rowan University
4 Year
Glassboro, NJ
Video Rating
Rowan University, located in Glassboro, NJ has 132 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $35,060.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 3,624 students
Tuition $12,864
#10 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $34,251
Average Debt $22,396
Program Size 437
William Paterson University of New Jersey
4 Year
Wayne, NJ
William Paterson University of New Jersey, located in Wayne, NJ has 437 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $34,251.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 2,462 students
Tuition $12,365
#11 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $33,281
Average Debt $23,794
Program Size 294
Kean University
4 Year
Union, NJ
Video Rating
Kean University, located in Union, NJ has 294 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $33,281.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 3,231 students
Tuition $11,581
#12 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $31,205
Average Debt $20,237
Program Size 166
Stockton University
4 Year
Galloway, NJ
Stockton University, located in Galloway, NJ has 166 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $31,205.
Acceptance Rate 64%
Undergraduates 2,285 students
Tuition $12,820
#13 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $29,685
Average Debt $22,848
Program Size 51
New Jersey City University
4 Year
Jersey City, NJ
New Jersey City University, located in Jersey City, NJ has 51 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $29,685.
Acceptance Rate 87%
Undergraduates 1,734 students
Tuition $11,180
#14 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $27,216
Average Debt $25,000
Program Size 38
Rider University
4 Year
Lawrenceville, NJ
Rider University, located in Lawrenceville, NJ has 38 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $27,216.
Acceptance Rate 69%
Undergraduates 1,325 students
Tuition $38,360
#15 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $26,933
Average Debt $25,000
Program Size 43
Saint Peter's University
4 Year
Jersey City, NJ
Saint Peter's University, located in Jersey City, NJ has 43 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $26,933.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 873 students
Tuition $34,198
