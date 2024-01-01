Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Aerospace Engineering

If you’re searching for the best colleges and universities for Aerospace Engineering, you’re in the right place. Below is a list of all universities in the US offering a Aerospace Engineering degree or major, along with earnings after graduation, average student loan debt, acceptance rate and more. Read More

We rigorously analyzed a host of variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Aerospace Engineering programs in America. The list includes 70 programs and you can sort by average salary, debt, acceptance rate and more to hone in on the the best programs for you.

If you’re still wondering whether Aerospace Engineering is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Aerospace Engineering: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Aerospace Engineering. Please note that earnings are one metric of success that can be used to judge a Aerospace Engineering program, but are by no means the best or only option. However, because this variable is provided by the vast majority of universities offering Aerospace Engineering we used it as the primary method or ordering the best universities for Aerospace Engineering.

By scrolling all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Aerospace Engineering in America.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Aerospace Engineering Majors and Degrees

What is the best university for majoring in Aerospace Engineering?

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is the best university for majoring in Aerospace Engineering based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) earned an average of $83,177 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Aerospace Engineering?

New Mexico State University-Main Campus is the cheapest university for majoring in Aerospace Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,094 to attend New Mexico State University-Main Campus.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Aerospace Engineering?

University of Southern California (USC) is the most expensive university for majoring in Aerospace Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $50,277 to attend University of Southern California (USC).

#1 Best College for Aerospace Engineering
Average Salary $83,177
Average Debt $14,906
Program Size 99
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
4 Year
Cambridge, MA
Video Rating
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) , located in Cambridge, MA has 99 students majoring in Aerospace Engineering. On average, graduates earn $83,177.
Acceptance Rate 8%
Undergraduates 3,445 students
Tuition $46,704
#2 Best College for Aerospace Engineering
Average Salary $76,460
Average Debt $21,393
Program Size 187
California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo
4 Year
San Luis Obispo, CA
Video Rating
California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo, located in San Luis Obispo, CA has 187 students majoring in Aerospace Engineering. On average, graduates earn $76,460.
Acceptance Rate 31%
Undergraduates 5,066 students
Tuition $9,001
#3 Best College for Aerospace Engineering
Average Salary $75,832
Average Debt $26,194
Program Size 64
University of Southern California (USC)
4 Year
Los Angeles, CA
Video Rating
University of Southern California (USC), located in Los Angeles, CA has 64 students majoring in Aerospace Engineering. On average, graduates earn $75,832.
Acceptance Rate 18%
Undergraduates 14,672 students
Tuition $50,277
#4 Best College for Aerospace Engineering
Average Salary $74,576
Average Debt $22,479
Program Size 67
University of Virginia-Main Campus
4 Year
Charlottesville, VA
Video Rating
University of Virginia-Main Campus, located in Charlottesville, VA has 67 students majoring in Aerospace Engineering. On average, graduates earn $74,576.
Acceptance Rate 30%
Undergraduates 6,591 students
Tuition $15,192
#5 Best College for Aerospace Engineering
Average Salary $73,378
Average Debt $21,821
Program Size 198
University of Colorado Boulder
4 Year
Boulder, CO
Video Rating
University of Colorado Boulder, located in Boulder, CO has 198 students majoring in Aerospace Engineering. On average, graduates earn $73,378.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 7,345 students
Tuition $11,091
#6 Best College for Aerospace Engineering
Average Salary $72,651
Average Debt $19,000
Program Size 200
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
4 Year
Ann Arbor, MI
Video Rating
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, located in Ann Arbor, MI has 200 students majoring in Aerospace Engineering. On average, graduates earn $72,651.
Acceptance Rate 26%
Undergraduates 12,698 students
Tuition $13,856
#7 Best College for Aerospace Engineering
Average Salary $71,947
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 85
Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI)
4 Year
Worcester, MA
Video Rating
Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI), located in Worcester, MA has 85 students majoring in Aerospace Engineering. On average, graduates earn $71,947.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 1,817 students
Tuition $45,590
#8 Best College for Aerospace Engineering
Average Salary $71,575
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 59
New Mexico State University-Main Campus
4 Year
Las Cruces, NM
New Mexico State University-Main Campus, located in Las Cruces, NM has 59 students majoring in Aerospace Engineering. On average, graduates earn $71,575.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 3,230 students
Tuition $6,094
#9 Best College for Aerospace Engineering
Average Salary $71,015
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 15
University of Miami (UM)
4 Year
Coral Gables, FL
Video Rating
University of Miami (UM), located in Coral Gables, FL has 15 students majoring in Aerospace Engineering. On average, graduates earn $71,015.
Acceptance Rate 38%
Undergraduates 4,925 students
Tuition $45,724
#10 Best College for Aerospace Engineering
Average Salary $70,456
Average Debt $17,500
Program Size 81
University of California-Los Angeles
4 Year
Los Angeles, CA
Video Rating
N/A
University of California-Los Angeles, located in Los Angeles, CA has 81 students majoring in Aerospace Engineering. On average, graduates earn $70,456.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 13,156 students
Tuition N/A
#11 Best College for Aerospace Engineering
Average Salary $70,456
Average Debt $17,500
Program Size 81
UCLA
4 Year
Los Angeles, CA
Video Rating
UCLA, located in Los Angeles, CA has 81 students majoring in Aerospace Engineering. On average, graduates earn $70,456.
Acceptance Rate 17%
Undergraduates 13,156 students
Tuition $12,763
#12 Best College for Aerospace Engineering
Average Salary $70,213
Average Debt $30,000
Program Size 385
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
4 Year
Atlanta, GA
Video Rating
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus, located in Atlanta, GA has 385 students majoring in Aerospace Engineering. On average, graduates earn $70,213.
Acceptance Rate 32%
Undergraduates 6,559 students
Tuition $12,204
#13 Best College for Aerospace Engineering
Average Salary $69,643
Average Debt $21,952
Program Size 168
University of Florida (UF)
4 Year
Gainesville, FL
Video Rating
University of Florida (UF), located in Gainesville, FL has 168 students majoring in Aerospace Engineering. On average, graduates earn $69,643.
Acceptance Rate 48%
Undergraduates 14,030 students
Tuition $6,381
#14 Best College for Aerospace Engineering
Average Salary $69,606
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 219
Penn State University (PSU)
4 Year
University Park, PA
Video Rating
Penn State University (PSU), located in University Park, PA has 219 students majoring in Aerospace Engineering. On average, graduates earn $69,606.
Acceptance Rate 51%
Undergraduates 12,622 students
Tuition $17,514
#15 Best College for Aerospace Engineering
Average Salary $69,606
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 219
Pennsylvania State University-Main Campus
4 Year
University Park, PA
Pennsylvania State University-Main Campus, located in University Park, PA has 219 students majoring in Aerospace Engineering. On average, graduates earn $69,606.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 12,622 students
Tuition N/A
