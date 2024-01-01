We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Aerospace Engineering programs in Texas. We looked at 3 programs to put our Aerospace Engineering rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Aerospace Engineering in Texas. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Aerospace Engineering is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Aerospace Engineering: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Aerospace Engineering in Texas. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Aerospace Engineering undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Texas. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Aerospace Engineering degree in Texas.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Aerospace Engineering Majors in Texas

What is the best university for majoring in Aerospace Engineering in Texas?

Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) is the best university for majoring in Aerospace Engineering based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) earned an average of $66,005 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Aerospace Engineering in Texas?

The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) is the cheapest university for majoring in Aerospace Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $9,208 to attend The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA).

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Aerospace Engineering in Texas?

Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Aerospace Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $10,176 to attend Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU).