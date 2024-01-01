Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Agriculture in Missouri

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Agriculture programs in Missouri. We looked at 5 programs to put our Agriculture rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Agriculture in Missouri. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Agriculture is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Agriculture: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Agriculture in Missouri. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Agriculture undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Missouri. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Agriculture degree in Missouri.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Agriculture Majors in Missouri

What is the best university for majoring in Agriculture in Missouri?

Northwest Missouri State University is the best university for majoring in Agriculture based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Northwest Missouri State University earned an average of $45,249 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Agriculture in Missouri?

Northwest Missouri State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Agriculture based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,767 to attend Northwest Missouri State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Agriculture in Missouri?

University of Missouri-Columbia (MU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Agriculture based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $9,509 to attend University of Missouri-Columbia (MU).

#1 Best College for Agriculture
Average Salary $45,249
Average Debt $23,250
Program Size 51
Northwest Missouri State University
4 Year
Maryville, MO
Northwest Missouri State University, located in Maryville, MO has 51 students majoring in Agriculture. On average, graduates earn $45,249.
Acceptance Rate 75%
Undergraduates 1,439 students
Tuition $6,767
#2 Best College for Agriculture
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 29
Lincoln University
4 Year
Jefferson City, MO
Lincoln University, located in Jefferson City, MO has 29 students majoring in Agriculture. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 309 students
Tuition $7,042
#3 Best College for Agriculture
Average Salary $37,208
Average Debt $22,000
Program Size 46
Truman State University
4 Year
Kirksville, MO
Truman State University, located in Kirksville, MO has 46 students majoring in Agriculture. On average, graduates earn $37,208.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 1,342 students
Tuition $7,456
#4 Best College for Agriculture
Average Salary $33,281
Average Debt $17,834
Program Size 60
Missouri State University-Springfield
4 Year
Springfield, MO
Missouri State University-Springfield, located in Springfield, MO has 60 students majoring in Agriculture. On average, graduates earn $33,281.
Acceptance Rate 86%
Undergraduates 4,407 students
Tuition $7,060
#5 Best College for Agriculture
Average Salary $32,925
Average Debt $20,710
Program Size 43
University of Missouri-Columbia (MU)
4 Year
Columbia, MO
Video Rating
University of Missouri-Columbia (MU), located in Columbia, MO has 43 students majoring in Agriculture. On average, graduates earn $32,925.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 8,379 students
Tuition $9,509
