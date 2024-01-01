We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Agriculture programs in California. We looked at 4 programs to put our Agriculture rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Agriculture in California. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Agriculture is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Agriculture: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Agriculture in California. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Agriculture undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in California. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Agriculture degree in California.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Agriculture Majors in California

What is the best university for majoring in Agriculture in California?

California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo is the best university for majoring in Agriculture based on earnings data. On average, graduates from California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo earned an average of $49,644 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Agriculture in California?

California State University-Fresno is the cheapest university for majoring in Agriculture based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,311 to attend California State University-Fresno.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Agriculture in California?

California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo is the most expensive university for majoring in Agriculture based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $9,001 to attend California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo.