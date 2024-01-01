Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Agriculture in Texas

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Agriculture programs in Texas. We looked at 11 programs to put our Agriculture rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Agriculture in Texas. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Agriculture is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Agriculture: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Agriculture in Texas. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Agriculture undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Texas. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Agriculture degree in Texas.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Agriculture Majors in Texas

What is the best university for majoring in Agriculture in Texas?

Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) is the best university for majoring in Agriculture based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) earned an average of $47,650 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Agriculture in Texas?

Texas A & M University-Commerce is the cheapest university for majoring in Agriculture based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,202 to attend Texas A & M University-Commerce.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Agriculture in Texas?

Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Agriculture based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $10,176 to attend Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU).

#1 Best College for Agriculture
Average Salary $47,650
Average Debt $20,945
Program Size 77
Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
4 Year
College Station, TX
Video Rating
Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU), located in College Station, TX has 77 students majoring in Agriculture. On average, graduates earn $47,650.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 15,992 students
Tuition $10,176
#2 Best College for Agriculture
Average Salary $44,384
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 37
West Texas A & M University
4 Year
Canyon, TX
West Texas A & M University, located in Canyon, TX has 37 students majoring in Agriculture. On average, graduates earn $44,384.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 2,273 students
Tuition $7,041
#3 Best College for Agriculture
Average Salary $44,356
Average Debt $21,320
Program Size 37
Sam Houston State University (SHSU)
4 Year
Huntsville, TX
Video Rating
Sam Houston State University (SHSU), located in Huntsville, TX has 37 students majoring in Agriculture. On average, graduates earn $44,356.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 4,700 students
Tuition $7,618
#4 Best College for Agriculture
Average Salary $44,170
Average Debt $19,562
Program Size 75
Texas A & M University-Commerce
4 Year
Commerce, TX
Texas A & M University-Commerce, located in Commerce, TX has 75 students majoring in Agriculture. On average, graduates earn $44,170.
Acceptance Rate 47%
Undergraduates 3,379 students
Tuition $6,202
#5 Best College for Agriculture
Average Salary $41,937
Average Debt $22,619
Program Size 92
Texas Tech University (TTU)
4 Year
Lubbock, TX
Video Rating
Texas Tech University (TTU), located in Lubbock, TX has 92 students majoring in Agriculture. On average, graduates earn $41,937.
Acceptance Rate 63%
Undergraduates 7,618 students
Tuition $8,028
#6 Best College for Agriculture
Average Salary $41,565
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 21
Angelo State University
4 Year
San Angelo, TX
Angelo State University, located in San Angelo, TX has 21 students majoring in Agriculture. On average, graduates earn $41,565.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 1,501 students
Tuition $6,892
#7 Best College for Agriculture
Average Salary $40,768
Average Debt $23,499
Program Size 44
Texas A & M University-Kingsville
4 Year
Kingsville, TX
Texas A & M University-Kingsville, located in Kingsville, TX has 44 students majoring in Agriculture. On average, graduates earn $40,768.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 2,230 students
Tuition $7,700
#8 Best College for Agriculture
Average Salary $40,467
Average Debt $19,508
Program Size 44
Texas State University (TXST)
4 Year
San Marcos, TX
Video Rating
Texas State University (TXST), located in San Marcos, TX has 44 students majoring in Agriculture. On average, graduates earn $40,467.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 8,426 students
Tuition $9,348
#9 Best College for Agriculture
Average Salary $27,048
Average Debt $29,510
Program Size 61
Prairie View A & M University
4 Year
Prairie View, TX
Prairie View A & M University, located in Prairie View, TX has 61 students majoring in Agriculture. On average, graduates earn $27,048.
Acceptance Rate 86%
Undergraduates 1,590 students
Tuition $9,745
#10 Best College for Agriculture
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 246
Tarleton State University
4 Year
Stephenville, TX
Tarleton State University, located in Stephenville, TX has 246 students majoring in Agriculture. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 50%
Undergraduates 2,878 students
Tuition $6,630
#11 Best College for Agriculture
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 6
Stephen F Austin State University
4 Year
Nacogdoches, TX
Video Rating
Stephen F Austin State University, located in Nacogdoches, TX has 6 students majoring in Agriculture. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 62%
Undergraduates 2,728 students
Tuition $7,560
