2024 Best Colleges for Animal Science in Texas

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Animal Science programs in Texas. We looked at 13 programs to put our Animal Science rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Animal Science in Texas. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Animal Science is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Animal Science: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Animal Science in Texas. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Animal Science undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Texas. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Animal Science degree in Texas.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Animal Science Majors in Texas

What is the best university for majoring in Animal Science in Texas?

Angelo State University is the best university for majoring in Animal Science based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Angelo State University earned an average of $36,992 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Animal Science in Texas?

Sul Ross State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Animal Science based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $5,927 to attend Sul Ross State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Animal Science in Texas?

Abilene Christian University is the most expensive university for majoring in Animal Science based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $30,830 to attend Abilene Christian University.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Animal Science
Average Salary $36,992
Average Debt $24,300
Program Size 66
Angelo State University
4 Year
San Angelo, TX
Angelo State University, located in San Angelo, TX has 66 students majoring in Animal Science. On average, graduates earn $36,992.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 1,501 students
Tuition $6,892
#2 Best College for Animal Science
Average Salary $36,002
Average Debt $16,950
Program Size 293
Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
4 Year
College Station, TX
Video Rating
Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU), located in College Station, TX has 293 students majoring in Animal Science. On average, graduates earn $36,002.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 15,992 students
Tuition $10,176
#3 Best College for Animal Science
Average Salary $35,420
Average Debt $20,612
Program Size 40
West Texas A & M University
4 Year
Canyon, TX
West Texas A & M University, located in Canyon, TX has 40 students majoring in Animal Science. On average, graduates earn $35,420.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 2,273 students
Tuition $7,041
#4 Best College for Animal Science
Average Salary $34,704
Average Debt $21,500
Program Size 207
Texas Tech University (TTU)
4 Year
Lubbock, TX
Video Rating
Texas Tech University (TTU), located in Lubbock, TX has 207 students majoring in Animal Science. On average, graduates earn $34,704.
Acceptance Rate 63%
Undergraduates 7,618 students
Tuition $8,028
#5 Best College for Animal Science
Average Salary $32,925
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 70
Texas A & M University-Kingsville
4 Year
Kingsville, TX
Texas A & M University-Kingsville, located in Kingsville, TX has 70 students majoring in Animal Science. On average, graduates earn $32,925.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 2,230 students
Tuition $7,700
#6 Best College for Animal Science
Average Salary $32,711
Average Debt $23,894
Program Size 146
Sam Houston State University (SHSU)
4 Year
Huntsville, TX
Video Rating
Sam Houston State University (SHSU), located in Huntsville, TX has 146 students majoring in Animal Science. On average, graduates earn $32,711.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 4,700 students
Tuition $7,618
#7 Best College for Animal Science
Average Salary $32,051
Average Debt $20,451
Program Size 163
Tarleton State University
4 Year
Stephenville, TX
Tarleton State University, located in Stephenville, TX has 163 students majoring in Animal Science. On average, graduates earn $32,051.
Acceptance Rate 50%
Undergraduates 2,878 students
Tuition $6,630
#8 Best College for Animal Science
Average Salary $29,685
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 55
Texas State University (TXST)
4 Year
San Marcos, TX
Video Rating
Texas State University (TXST), located in San Marcos, TX has 55 students majoring in Animal Science. On average, graduates earn $29,685.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 8,426 students
Tuition $9,348
#9 Best College for Animal Science
Average Salary $28,236
Average Debt $24,000
Program Size 75
Stephen F Austin State University
4 Year
Nacogdoches, TX
Video Rating
Stephen F Austin State University, located in Nacogdoches, TX has 75 students majoring in Animal Science. On average, graduates earn $28,236.
Acceptance Rate 62%
Undergraduates 2,728 students
Tuition $7,560
#10 Best College for Animal Science
Average Salary $21,508
Average Debt $23,210
Program Size 51
Texas A & M University-Commerce
4 Year
Commerce, TX
Texas A & M University-Commerce, located in Commerce, TX has 51 students majoring in Animal Science. On average, graduates earn $21,508.
Acceptance Rate 47%
Undergraduates 3,379 students
Tuition $6,202
#11 Best College for Animal Science
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 22
Sul Ross State University
4 Year
Alpine, TX
Sul Ross State University, located in Alpine, TX has 22 students majoring in Animal Science. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 629 students
Tuition $5,927
#12 Best College for Animal Science
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 18
Abilene Christian University
4 Year
Abilene, TX
Video Rating
Abilene Christian University, located in Abilene, TX has 18 students majoring in Animal Science. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 50%
Undergraduates 1,002 students
Tuition $30,830
#13 Best College for Animal Science
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 11
Lubbock Christian University
4 Year
Lubbock, TX
Lubbock Christian University, located in Lubbock, TX has 11 students majoring in Animal Science. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 96%
Undergraduates 472 students
Tuition $20,360
