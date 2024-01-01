What Can You Do with an Archeology Degree?

Do you have a strong passion for history? Rather than being stuck in books, do you want to study physically? If so, archeology could be a great subject choice. It presents the opportunity to uncover remnants of the ancient world that were previously lost to history.

The study of archeology isn’t just about history. It also combines science, where groundbreaking technology is utilized to assist with discoveries and studies.

Is an archeology major the right choice?

If you have an interest in ancient history and want to pursue a career which combines physical and theoretical work, an archeology degree could make ideal sense. The diverse nature of the subject can also be appealing, as it can range from excavating runs to studying scrolls.

However, archeology isn’t the only career path with this degree. You gain a wide range of transferable skills, the type that can be used in jobs across all industries.

What can I do with an archeology degree?

Job opportunities are becoming increasingly available to those with a degree in archeology. Rather than searching for ancient Egyptian artefacts, however, you’re more likely to be excavating building sites for construction companies. Below are some examples of jobs with an archeology degree.

Archeologist

Indeed, there aren’t loads of archeologist roles available, but this is usually the main draw for those who study this subject. Archeologist professionals deal with everything from archeological remains to studying ancient cultures.

In 2019, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics noted there were 8,000 ‘anthropologists and archeologists’ in employment. The average annual archeology salary was $63,670.

Archivist

If you ever wondered who appraises, catalogs, and preserves historical documents and records, this work is done by archivists. An archeology degree could also lead to similar occupations as a museum worker or curator.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reveals the median annual wage for ‘archivists, curators, and museum workers’ is $49,850.

Historian

A historian is responsible for researching, interpreting, analyzing, and writing about history. This is done by studying historical documents and other materials, utilizing various sources when possible.

Based on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a historian can expect to earn a yearly salary of $63,680 on average.

How to decide on a college?

Now you know what type of archeology careers are available, you have made the decision: to study for an archeology degree. The first step is not just discovering colleges which offer archeology as a degree option but also finding an archeology curriculum that matches up to your requirements.

After that, there are many factors – from budget to location – you need to consider. One of the main ones is the campus of each prospective college. Think about it: if you don’t have a campus which is supportive, comfortable, and with the right facilities, your studies – and enjoyment – could be seriously hampered.

