2024 Best Colleges for Archeology in Pennsylvania

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Archeology programs in Pennsylvania. We looked at 6 programs to put our Archeology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Archeology in Pennsylvania. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Archeology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Archeology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Archeology in Pennsylvania. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Archeology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Pennsylvania. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Archeology degree in Pennsylvania.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Archeology Majors in Pennsylvania

What is the best university for majoring in Archeology in Pennsylvania?

Bryn Mawr College is the best university for majoring in Archeology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Bryn Mawr College earned an average of N/A 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Archeology in Pennsylvania?

Penn State University (PSU) is the cheapest university for majoring in Archeology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $17,514 to attend Penn State University (PSU).

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Archeology in Pennsylvania?

Dickinson College is the most expensive university for majoring in Archeology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $49,489 to attend Dickinson College.

#1 Best College for Archeology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 15
Dickinson College
4 Year
Carlisle, PA
Video Rating
Dickinson College, located in Carlisle, PA has 15 students majoring in Archeology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 47%
Undergraduates 530 students
Tuition $49,489
#2 Best College for Archeology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 15
Lycoming College
4 Year
Williamsport, PA
Lycoming College, located in Williamsport, PA has 15 students majoring in Archeology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 256 students
Tuition $35,900
#3 Best College for Archeology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 7
Bryn Mawr College
4 Year
Bryn Mawr, PA
Video Rating
Bryn Mawr College , located in Bryn Mawr, PA has 7 students majoring in Archeology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 39%
Undergraduates 430 students
Tuition $47,140
#4 Best College for Archeology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 6
Penn State University (PSU)
4 Year
University Park, PA
Video Rating
Penn State University (PSU), located in University Park, PA has 6 students majoring in Archeology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 51%
Undergraduates 12,622 students
Tuition $17,514
#5 Best College for Archeology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 6
Pennsylvania State University-Main Campus
4 Year
University Park, PA
Pennsylvania State University-Main Campus, located in University Park, PA has 6 students majoring in Archeology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 12,622 students
Tuition N/A
#6 Best College for Archeology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 2
Mercyhurst University
4 Year
Erie, PA
Mercyhurst University, located in Erie, PA has 2 students majoring in Archeology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 655 students
Tuition $33,314
