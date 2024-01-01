We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Archeology programs in Ohio. We looked at 3 programs to put our Archeology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Archeology in Ohio. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Archeology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Archeology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Archeology in Ohio. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Archeology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Ohio. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Archeology degree in Ohio.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Archeology Majors in Ohio

What is the best university for majoring in Archeology in Ohio?

University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC) is the best university for majoring in Archeology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC) earned an average of N/A 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Archeology in Ohio?

University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC) is the cheapest university for majoring in Archeology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $11,000 to attend University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC).

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Archeology in Ohio?

Oberlin College is the most expensive university for majoring in Archeology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $50,582 to attend Oberlin College.