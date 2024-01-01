Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Archeology in New York

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Archeology programs in New York. We looked at 6 programs to put our Archeology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Archeology in New York. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Archeology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Archeology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Archeology in New York. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Archeology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in New York. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Archeology degree in New York.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Archeology Majors in New York

What is the best university for majoring in Archeology in New York?

SUNY College at Potsdam is the best university for majoring in Archeology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from SUNY College at Potsdam earned an average of $18,771 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Archeology in New York?

CUNY Hunter College is the cheapest university for majoring in Archeology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,782 to attend CUNY Hunter College.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Archeology in New York?

Hamilton College is the most expensive university for majoring in Archeology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $49,500 to attend Hamilton College.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Archeology
Average Salary $18,771
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 25
SUNY College at Potsdam
4 Year
Potsdam, NY
Video Rating
SUNY College at Potsdam , located in Potsdam, NY has 25 students majoring in Archeology. On average, graduates earn $18,771.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 882 students
Tuition $7,923
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Archeology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 12
New York University (NYU)
4 Year
New York, NY
Video Rating
New York University (NYU), located in New York, NY has 12 students majoring in Archeology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 32%
Undergraduates 16,004 students
Tuition $47,750
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Archeology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 8
CUNY Hunter College
4 Year
New York, NY
Video Rating
CUNY Hunter College, located in New York, NY has 8 students majoring in Archeology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 39%
Undergraduates 4,918 students
Tuition $6,782
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Archeology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 7
Hamilton College
4 Year
Clinton, NY
Hamilton College, located in Clinton, NY has 7 students majoring in Archeology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 25%
Undergraduates 508 students
Tuition $49,500
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Archeology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 5
SUNY Cortland
4 Year
Cortland, NY
SUNY Cortland, located in Cortland, NY has 5 students majoring in Archeology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 51%
Undergraduates 1,826 students
Tuition $8,050
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Archeology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 3
Cornell University
4 Year
Ithaca, NY
Video Rating
Cornell University , located in Ithaca, NY has 3 students majoring in Archeology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 15%
Undergraduates 7,129 students
Tuition $49,116
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Archeology Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved