2024 Best Colleges for Classics in Minnesota

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Classics programs in Minnesota. We looked at 8 programs to put our Classics rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Classics in Minnesota. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Classics is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Classics: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Classics in Minnesota. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Classics undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Minnesota. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Classics degree in Minnesota.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Classics Majors in Minnesota

What is the best university for majoring in Classics in Minnesota?

Carleton College is the best university for majoring in Classics based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Carleton College earned an average of N/A 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Classics in Minnesota?

University of Minnesota-Twin Cities is the cheapest university for majoring in Classics based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $13,790 to attend University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Classics in Minnesota?

Carleton College is the most expensive university for majoring in Classics based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $49,263 to attend Carleton College.

#1 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 27
Macalester College
4 Year
Saint Paul, MN
Macalester College, located in Saint Paul, MN has 27 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 39%
Undergraduates 517 students
Tuition $48,887
#2 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 25
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
4 Year
Minneapolis, MN
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, located in Minneapolis, MN has 25 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 45%
Undergraduates 12,759 students
Tuition $13,790
#3 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 14
Gustavus Adolphus College
4 Year
Saint Peter, MN
Gustavus Adolphus College, located in Saint Peter, MN has 14 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 522 students
Tuition $41,620
#4 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 11
St Olaf College
4 Year
Northfield, MN
St Olaf College, located in Northfield, MN has 11 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 36%
Undergraduates 681 students
Tuition $42,940
#5 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 9
Concordia College at Moorhead
4 Year
Moorhead, MN
Concordia College at Moorhead, located in Moorhead, MN has 9 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 536 students
Tuition $35,464
#6 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 8
University of St Thomas
4 Year
Saint Paul, MN
University of St Thomas, located in Saint Paul, MN has 8 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 84%
Undergraduates 2,641 students
Tuition $38,105
#7 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 7
Carleton College
4 Year
Northfield, MN
Carleton College, located in Northfield, MN has 7 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 21%
Undergraduates 493 students
Tuition $49,263
#8 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 1
Saint Johns University
4 Year
Collegeville, MN
Saint Johns University, located in Collegeville, MN has 1 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 438 students
Tuition $40,226
