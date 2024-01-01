Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Classics in Virginia

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Classics programs in Virginia. We looked at 11 programs to put our Classics rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Classics in Virginia. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Classics is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Classics: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Classics in Virginia. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Classics undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Virginia. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Classics degree in Virginia.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Classics Majors in Virginia

What is the best university for majoring in Classics in Virginia?

University of Mary Washington is the best university for majoring in Classics based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Mary Washington earned an average of $32,925 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Classics in Virginia?

University of Mary Washington is the cheapest university for majoring in Classics based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $11,130 to attend University of Mary Washington.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Classics in Virginia?

University of Richmond is the most expensive university for majoring in Classics based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $48,090 to attend University of Richmond.

#1 Best College for Classics
Average Salary $32,925
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 22
University of Mary Washington
4 Year
Fredericksburg, VA
University of Mary Washington, located in Fredericksburg, VA has 22 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn $32,925.
Acceptance Rate 83%
Undergraduates 1,152 students
Tuition $11,130
#2 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 24
College of William and Mary
4 Year
Williamsburg, VA
College of William and Mary, located in Williamsburg, VA has 24 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 34%
Undergraduates 2,530 students
Tuition $19,372
#3 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 18
University of Virginia-Main Campus
4 Year
Charlottesville, VA
University of Virginia-Main Campus, located in Charlottesville, VA has 18 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 30%
Undergraduates 6,591 students
Tuition $15,192
#4 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 16
Washington and Lee University
4 Year
Lexington, VA
Washington and Lee University, located in Lexington, VA has 16 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 24%
Undergraduates 556 students
Tuition $46,417
#5 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 13
Randolph-Macon College
4 Year
Ashland, VA
Randolph-Macon College, located in Ashland, VA has 13 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 301 students
Tuition $37,600
#6 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 6
University of Richmond
4 Year
University of Richmond, VA
University of Richmond, located in University of Richmond, VA has 6 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 31%
Undergraduates 1,102 students
Tuition $48,090
#7 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 5
Virginia Wesleyan University
4 Year
Virginia Beach, VA
Virginia Wesleyan University, located in Virginia Beach, VA has 5 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 288 students
Tuition N/A
#8 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 5
Hampden-Sydney College
4 Year
Hampden-Sydney, VA
Hampden-Sydney College, located in Hampden-Sydney, VA has 5 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 55%
Undergraduates 216 students
Tuition $41,730
#9 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 4
Randolph College
4 Year
Lynchburg, VA
Randolph College, located in Lynchburg, VA has 4 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 149 students
Tuition $35,410
#10 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 4
Hollins University
4 Year
Roanoke, VA
Hollins University, located in Roanoke, VA has 4 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 211 students
Tuition $35,635
#11 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 3
Sweet Briar College
4 Year
Sweet Briar, VA
Sweet Briar College, located in Sweet Briar, VA has 3 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 95%
Undergraduates 90 students
Tuition $34,935
