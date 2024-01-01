We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Classics programs in Virginia. We looked at 11 programs to put our Classics rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Classics in Virginia. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Classics is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Classics: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Classics in Virginia. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Classics undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Virginia. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Classics degree in Virginia.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Classics Majors in Virginia

What is the best university for majoring in Classics in Virginia?

University of Mary Washington is the best university for majoring in Classics based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Mary Washington earned an average of $32,925 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Classics in Virginia?

University of Mary Washington is the cheapest university for majoring in Classics based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $11,130 to attend University of Mary Washington.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Classics in Virginia?

University of Richmond is the most expensive university for majoring in Classics based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $48,090 to attend University of Richmond.