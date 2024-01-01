Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Communications in Colorado

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Communications programs in Colorado. We looked at 14 programs to put our Communications rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Communications in Colorado. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Communications is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Communications: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Communications in Colorado. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Communications undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Colorado. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Communications degree in Colorado.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Communications Majors in Colorado

What is the best university for majoring in Communications in Colorado?

Colorado State University Global is the best university for majoring in Communications based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Colorado State University Global earned an average of $51,273 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Communications in Colorado?

Colorado Mesa University is the cheapest university for majoring in Communications based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,474 to attend Colorado Mesa University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Communications in Colorado?

University of Denver (DU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Communications based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $44,178 to attend University of Denver (DU).

#1 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $51,273
Average Debt $26,073
Program Size 144
Colorado State University Global
4 Year
Aurora, CO
Colorado State University Global, located in Aurora, CO has 144 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $51,273.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 2,608 students
Tuition N/A
#2 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $42,472
Average Debt $16,647
Program Size 589
University of Colorado Boulder
4 Year
Boulder, CO
University of Colorado Boulder, located in Boulder, CO has 589 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $42,472.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 7,345 students
Tuition $11,091
#3 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $42,123
Average Debt $42,001
Program Size 1
DeVry University-Colorado
4 Year
Westminster, CO
DeVry University-Colorado, located in Westminster, CO has 1 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $42,123.
Acceptance Rate 86%
Undergraduates 173 students
Tuition $19,568
#4 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $40,896
Average Debt $24,055
Program Size 169
University of Denver (DU)
4 Year
Denver, CO
University of Denver (DU), located in Denver, CO has 169 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $40,896.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 3,830 students
Tuition $44,178
#5 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $40,821
Average Debt $20,382
Program Size 256
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical Campus (CU Anschutz)
4 Year
Denver, CO
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical Campus (CU Anschutz), located in Denver, CO has 256 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $40,821.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 5,146 students
Tuition $8,692
#6 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $40,821
Average Debt $25,000
Program Size 90
Regis University
4 Year
Denver, CO
Regis University, located in Denver, CO has 90 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $40,821.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 2,413 students
Tuition $33,710
#7 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $37,784
Average Debt $20,184
Program Size 405
Colorado State University-Fort Collins
4 Year
Fort Collins, CO
Colorado State University-Fort Collins, located in Fort Collins, CO has 405 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $37,784.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 6,968 students
Tuition $10,558
#8 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $36,668
Average Debt $20,221
Program Size 142
University of Northern Colorado
4 Year
Greeley, CO
University of Northern Colorado, located in Greeley, CO has 142 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $36,668.
Acceptance Rate 89%
Undergraduates 2,621 students
Tuition $8,166
#9 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $34,399
Average Debt $21,105
Program Size 278
University of Colorado Colorado Springs
4 Year
Colorado Springs, CO
University of Colorado Colorado Springs, located in Colorado Springs, CO has 278 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $34,399.
Acceptance Rate 92%
Undergraduates 2,312 students
Tuition $7,692
#10 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $33,281
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 5
4 Year
Denver, CO
, located in Denver, CO has 5 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $33,281.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 227 students
Tuition N/A
#11 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $31,900
Average Debt $23,885
Program Size 95
Colorado State University-Pueblo
4 Year
Pueblo, CO
Colorado State University-Pueblo, located in Pueblo, CO has 95 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $31,900.
Acceptance Rate 96%
Undergraduates 843 students
Tuition $8,282
#12 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $31,133
Average Debt $21,627
Program Size 74
Colorado Mesa University
4 Year
Grand Junction, CO
Colorado Mesa University, located in Grand Junction, CO has 74 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $31,133.
Acceptance Rate 83%
Undergraduates 1,137 students
Tuition $7,474
#13 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $30,119
Average Debt $24,076
Program Size 34
Western State Colorado University
4 Year
Gunnison, CO
Western State Colorado University, located in Gunnison, CO has 34 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $30,119.
Acceptance Rate 98%
Undergraduates 476 students
Tuition $8,451
#14 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $29,685
Average Debt $21,422
Program Size 95
Colorado Christian University
4 Year
Lakewood, CO
Colorado Christian University, located in Lakewood, CO has 95 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $29,685.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 786 students
Tuition $27,986
