What Can You Do with an Astrophysics Degree?

Astrophysics is a subject which helps you to understand the physics behind astronomy. As you learn more about the universe and how physics make up galaxies with an astrophysics degree, you will also improve your mathematical skills and IT proficiency.

This guide will showcase the skills you can earn from the degree, what type of astrophysics salary is on the table, and the type of career sectors you can explore.

Astrophysics major : is it worth earning?

When you study a specialized subject like astrophysics, you may feel it limits your opportunities when entering the job market. However, you gain a wide range of skills that many employers seek when making new hires. Astrophysics graduates gain the ability to think critically and logically about complex issues, and they also develop advanced skills in problem-solving.

What can I do with an astrophysics degree?

Due to the various skills gained from an astrophysics degree, this qualification opens the door to a diverse collection of careers – and not simply those revolving around the physics of astronomy. Sectors that hire astrophysics graduates include medicine, manufacturing, engineering, and finance.

For an idea about what specific jobs with an astrophysics degree are available, below are some examples to keep in mind.

Physicists and astronomers

In general, physicists and astronomers perform studies that revolve around how diverse forms of energy and matter interact.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics documents that physicists and astronomers are paid a yearly $122,220 wage on average.

Meteorologist

A meteorologist is responsible for performing scientific studies on the weather and climate. This can then lead to developing forecasts, refining data collection instruments, and providing advice to clients based on potential drastic changes to the weather.

Meteorologists receive a median annual wage of $95,380 according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Postsecondary teacher

With an astrophysics degree, you have the opportunity to teach physics and other relatable subjects. While you could land roles at elementary and secondary schools, it also opens the door to being a higher education lecturer.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the average wage for a postsecondary teacher is $70,540 per year.

Taking the next step

So you’ve seen what astrophysics careers are available. You know what type of competitive salary is on offer. Now you’ve come to a decision: you’re going to enroll on an astrophysics program.

That was an easy decision when compared to picking a college! Of course, not every college features an astrophysics program – which helps to narrow down the amount of options instantly. Yet you still have to perform an ample amount of research into topics like budget, location, and the program curriculum.

