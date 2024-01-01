Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Astrophysics in Massachusetts

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Astrophysics programs in Massachusetts. We looked at 10 programs to put our Astrophysics rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Astrophysics in Massachusetts. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Astrophysics is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Astrophysics: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Astrophysics in Massachusetts. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Astrophysics undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Massachusetts. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Astrophysics degree in Massachusetts.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Astrophysics Majors in Massachusetts

What is the best university for majoring in Astrophysics in Massachusetts?

University of Massachusetts-Amherst is the best university for majoring in Astrophysics based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Massachusetts-Amherst earned an average of $39,009 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Astrophysics in Massachusetts?

University of Massachusetts-Amherst is the cheapest university for majoring in Astrophysics based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $14,171 to attend University of Massachusetts-Amherst.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Astrophysics in Massachusetts?

Tufts University is the most expensive university for majoring in Astrophysics based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $50,604 to attend Tufts University.

#1 Best College for Astrophysics
Average Salary $39,009
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 36
University of Massachusetts-Amherst
4 Year
Amherst, MA
University of Massachusetts-Amherst, located in Amherst, MA has 36 students majoring in Astrophysics. On average, graduates earn $39,009.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 7,577 students
Tuition $14,171
#2 Best College for Astrophysics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 49
Harvard University
4 Year
Cambridge, MA
Harvard University, located in Cambridge, MA has 49 students majoring in Astrophysics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 6%
Undergraduates 7,803 students
Tuition $45,278
#3 Best College for Astrophysics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 16
Boston University (BU)
4 Year
Boston, MA
Boston University (BU), located in Boston, MA has 16 students majoring in Astrophysics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 33%
Undergraduates 9,663 students
Tuition $48,436
#4 Best College for Astrophysics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 12
Mount Holyoke College
4 Year
South Hadley, MA
Mount Holyoke College, located in South Hadley, MA has 12 students majoring in Astrophysics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 50%
Undergraduates 570 students
Tuition $43,886
#5 Best College for Astrophysics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 10
Smith College
4 Year
Northampton, MA
Smith College, located in Northampton, MA has 10 students majoring in Astrophysics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 38%
Undergraduates 784 students
Tuition $46,288
#6 Best College for Astrophysics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 7
Wellesley College
4 Year
Wellesley, MA
Wellesley College, located in Wellesley, MA has 7 students majoring in Astrophysics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 30%
Undergraduates 574 students
Tuition $46,836
#7 Best College for Astrophysics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 6
Amherst College
4 Year
Amherst, MA
Amherst College , located in Amherst, MA has 6 students majoring in Astrophysics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 14%
Undergraduates 483 students
Tuition $50,562
#8 Best College for Astrophysics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 5
Tufts University
4 Year
Medford, MA
Tufts University, located in Medford, MA has 5 students majoring in Astrophysics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 16%
Undergraduates 3,249 students
Tuition $50,604
#9 Best College for Astrophysics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 5
Williams College
4 Year
Williamstown, MA
Williams College, located in Williamstown, MA has 5 students majoring in Astrophysics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 18%
Undergraduates 568 students
Tuition $50,070
#10 Best College for Astrophysics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 1
Hampshire College
4 Year
Amherst, MA
Hampshire College, located in Amherst, MA has 1 students majoring in Astrophysics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 295 students
Tuition $49,048
