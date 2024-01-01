Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Astrophysics in California

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Astrophysics programs in California. We looked at 7 programs to put our Astrophysics rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Astrophysics in California. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Astrophysics is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Astrophysics: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Astrophysics in California. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Astrophysics undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in California. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Astrophysics degree in California.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Astrophysics Majors in California

What is the best university for majoring in Astrophysics in California?

UC Berkeley is the best university for majoring in Astrophysics based on earnings data. On average, graduates from UC Berkeley earned an average of $36,848 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Astrophysics in California?

San Diego State University (SDSU) is the cheapest university for majoring in Astrophysics based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,976 to attend San Diego State University (SDSU).

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Astrophysics in California?

University of Southern California (USC) is the most expensive university for majoring in Astrophysics based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $50,277 to attend University of Southern California (USC).

#1 Best College for Astrophysics
Average Salary $36,848
Average Debt $14,634
Program Size 66
University of California-Berkeley
4 Year
Berkeley, CA
Video Rating
University of California-Berkeley, located in Berkeley, CA has 66 students majoring in Astrophysics. On average, graduates earn $36,848.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 11,486 students
Tuition N/A
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Astrophysics
Average Salary $36,848
Average Debt $14,634
Program Size 66
UC Berkeley
4 Year
Berkeley, CA
Video Rating
UC Berkeley , located in Berkeley, CA has 66 students majoring in Astrophysics. On average, graduates earn $36,848.
Acceptance Rate 17%
Undergraduates 11,486 students
Tuition $13,431
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Astrophysics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $23,414
Program Size 41
University of California-Santa Cruz (UCSC)
4 Year
Santa Cruz, CA
Video Rating
University of California-Santa Cruz (UCSC), located in Santa Cruz, CA has 41 students majoring in Astrophysics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 50%
Undergraduates 4,437 students
Tuition $13,461
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Astrophysics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $13,864
Program Size 36
UCLA
4 Year
Los Angeles, CA
Video Rating
UCLA, located in Los Angeles, CA has 36 students majoring in Astrophysics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 17%
Undergraduates 13,156 students
Tuition $12,763
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Astrophysics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $13,864
Program Size 36
University of California-Los Angeles
4 Year
Los Angeles, CA
Video Rating
N/A
University of California-Los Angeles, located in Los Angeles, CA has 36 students majoring in Astrophysics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 13,156 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Astrophysics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 12
California Institute of Technology
4 Year
Pasadena, CA
California Institute of Technology, located in Pasadena, CA has 12 students majoring in Astrophysics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 9%
Undergraduates 556 students
Tuition $45,390
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Astrophysics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 11
San Diego State University (SDSU)
4 Year
San Diego, CA
Video Rating
San Diego State University (SDSU), located in San Diego, CA has 11 students majoring in Astrophysics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 34%
Undergraduates 8,923 students
Tuition $6,976
0
4.0
My GPA
