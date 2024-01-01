Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Astrophysics in Pennsylvania

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Astrophysics programs in Pennsylvania. We looked at 9 programs to put our Astrophysics rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Astrophysics in Pennsylvania. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Astrophysics is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Astrophysics: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Astrophysics in Pennsylvania. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Astrophysics undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Pennsylvania. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Astrophysics degree in Pennsylvania.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Astrophysics Majors in Pennsylvania

What is the best university for majoring in Astrophysics in Pennsylvania?

Bryn Mawr College is the best university for majoring in Astrophysics based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Bryn Mawr College earned an average of N/A 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Astrophysics in Pennsylvania?

Pennsylvania State University-World Campus is the cheapest university for majoring in Astrophysics based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $13,516 to attend Pennsylvania State University-World Campus.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Astrophysics in Pennsylvania?

Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Astrophysics based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $50,665 to attend Carnegie Mellon University (CMU).

#1 Best College for Astrophysics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 39
Penn State University (PSU)
4 Year
University Park, PA
Video Rating
Penn State University (PSU), located in University Park, PA has 39 students majoring in Astrophysics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 51%
Undergraduates 12,622 students
Tuition $17,514
#2 Best College for Astrophysics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 39
Pennsylvania State University-Main Campus
4 Year
University Park, PA
Pennsylvania State University-Main Campus, located in University Park, PA has 39 students majoring in Astrophysics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 12,622 students
Tuition N/A
#3 Best College for Astrophysics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 12
Carnegie Mellon University (CMU)
4 Year
Pittsburgh, PA
Video Rating
Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), located in Pittsburgh, PA has 12 students majoring in Astrophysics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 24%
Undergraduates 4,543 students
Tuition $50,665
#4 Best College for Astrophysics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 11
Franklin and Marshall College
4 Year
Lancaster, PA
Franklin and Marshall College, located in Lancaster, PA has 11 students majoring in Astrophysics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 32%
Undergraduates 575 students
Tuition $50,400
#5 Best College for Astrophysics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 10
Haverford College
4 Year
Haverford, PA
Haverford College, located in Haverford, PA has 10 students majoring in Astrophysics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 25%
Undergraduates 296 students
Tuition $49,098
#6 Best College for Astrophysics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 10
Swarthmore College
4 Year
Swarthmore, PA
Video Rating
Swarthmore College, located in Swarthmore, PA has 10 students majoring in Astrophysics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 12%
Undergraduates 374 students
Tuition $47,442
#7 Best College for Astrophysics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 10
Villanova University
4 Year
Villanova, PA
Villanova University, located in Villanova, PA has 10 students majoring in Astrophysics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 48%
Undergraduates 3,196 students
Tuition $47,616
#8 Best College for Astrophysics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 7
Lycoming College
4 Year
Williamsport, PA
Lycoming College, located in Williamsport, PA has 7 students majoring in Astrophysics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 256 students
Tuition $35,900
#9 Best College for Astrophysics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 3
Lehigh University
4 Year
Bethlehem, PA
Video Rating
Lehigh University, located in Bethlehem, PA has 3 students majoring in Astrophysics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 30%
Undergraduates 1,915 students
Tuition $46,230
