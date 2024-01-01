Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Astrophysics in New York

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Astrophysics programs in New York. We looked at 7 programs to put our Astrophysics rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Astrophysics in New York. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Astrophysics is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Astrophysics: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Astrophysics in New York. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Astrophysics undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in New York. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Astrophysics degree in New York.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Astrophysics Majors in New York

What is the best university for majoring in Astrophysics in New York?

Barnard College is the best university for majoring in Astrophysics based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Barnard College earned an average of N/A 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Astrophysics in New York?

State University of New York at New Paltz is the cheapest university for majoring in Astrophysics based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,737 to attend State University of New York at New Paltz.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Astrophysics in New York?

Columbia University in the City of New York is the most expensive university for majoring in Astrophysics based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $53,000 to attend Columbia University in the City of New York.

#1 Best College for Astrophysics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 23
Columbia University in the City of New York
4 Year
New York, NY
Columbia University in the City of New York, located in New York, NY has 23 students majoring in Astrophysics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 7%
Undergraduates 11,210 students
Tuition $53,000
#2 Best College for Astrophysics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 17
Stony Brook University (SBU)
4 Year
Stony Brook, NY
Stony Brook University (SBU), located in Stony Brook, NY has 17 students majoring in Astrophysics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 41%
Undergraduates 7,009 students
Tuition $8,855
#3 Best College for Astrophysics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 11
Colgate University
4 Year
Hamilton, NY
Colgate University , located in Hamilton, NY has 11 students majoring in Astrophysics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 27%
Undergraduates 726 students
Tuition $49,970
#4 Best College for Astrophysics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 10
Vassar College
4 Year
Poughkeepsie, NY
Vassar College, located in Poughkeepsie, NY has 10 students majoring in Astrophysics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 26%
Undergraduates 616 students
Tuition $51,250
#5 Best College for Astrophysics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 9
State University of New York at New Paltz
4 Year
New Paltz, NY
State University of New York at New Paltz, located in New Paltz, NY has 9 students majoring in Astrophysics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 42%
Undergraduates 2,237 students
Tuition $7,737
#6 Best College for Astrophysics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 5
Cornell University
4 Year
Ithaca, NY
Cornell University , located in Ithaca, NY has 5 students majoring in Astrophysics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 15%
Undergraduates 7,129 students
Tuition $49,116
#7 Best College for Astrophysics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 3
Barnard College
4 Year
New York, NY
Barnard College, located in New York, NY has 3 students majoring in Astrophysics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 20%
Undergraduates 606 students
Tuition $47,631
