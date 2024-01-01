We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Astrophysics programs in New Jersey. We looked at 2 programs to put our Astrophysics rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Astrophysics in New Jersey. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Astrophysics is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Astrophysics: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Astrophysics in New Jersey. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Astrophysics undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in New Jersey. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Astrophysics degree in New Jersey.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Astrophysics Majors in New Jersey

What is the best university for majoring in Astrophysics in New Jersey?

Princeton University is the best university for majoring in Astrophysics based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Princeton University earned an average of N/A 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Astrophysics in New Jersey?

Rutgers University-New Brunswick is the cheapest university for majoring in Astrophysics based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $14,131 to attend Rutgers University-New Brunswick.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Astrophysics in New Jersey?

Princeton University is the most expensive university for majoring in Astrophysics based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $43,450 to attend Princeton University .