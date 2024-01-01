Radio, Television, and Digital Communication

Broadcasting and digital communications surround us and are part of almost every moment of our waking lives. From car trips with the radio on to the television at home or the laptop that you work from, there are more communications methods than ever before. That means a Radio, Television, and Digital Communication degree is more important and highly valued than ever. It can be a hard industry to break into, especially as it faces ongoing disruption from new technologies and companies that are being forced to restructure. That’s why knowing how much the right degree can help you break into the industry is so important, and can prepare you more about what to expect from this exciting field.

What can I do with a Radio, Television, and Digital Communication degree?

If you finish your Radio, Television, and Digital Communication major and want to break into either traditional media or something newer, then you have plenty of options to look at. Although the broadcasting sector can be highly competitive, you could target your work experience and specialisms so that you are more well-positioned to get your foot in the door. Choose from the following Radio, Television, and Digital communication careers:

Broadcast journalist

News writer

Producer (TV, radio, or online)

Videographer and/or editor

Audio specialist

Your Radio, Television, and Digital Communication degree will give you the skills and experience to ensure that you can establish yourself in your medium of choice. Even if you choose not to go into the broadcasting sector, there are still many transferable skills that you can use to take steps into a career as a company director, librarian, or administrator.

What is the average Radio, Television, and Digital Communication salary?

If you catch all the breaks and end up as a household name across the states, then your earnings can be astronomical. Of course, not everyone is going to get that level of fame, and many don't even want it. The Radio, Television, and Digital Communication degree is the 50th most popular kind of degree in the US, and it’s not always about the salary or the hopes of fame. On average, someone will be earning around $57,000 a year after graduating. The longer that you stay in the industry, the higher that salary will go.

Choosing a school for your Radio, Television, and Digital Communication degree

It’s of vital importance that you choose the best school and campus for your Radio, Television, and Digital Communication major. You need to know that they have the facilities and equipment needed for practical assignments and that the campus and dorms are suitable for your needs. That’s why at CampusReel, we have compiled over 15,000 videos made by students for students. Now, you can find out just what those at your choice of campus really think of it, and you can narrow down your top choices.

