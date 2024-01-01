Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Broadcasting in Massachusetts

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Broadcasting programs in Massachusetts. We looked at 6 programs to put our Broadcasting rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Broadcasting in Massachusetts. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Broadcasting is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Broadcasting: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Broadcasting in Massachusetts. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Broadcasting undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Massachusetts. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Broadcasting degree in Massachusetts.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Broadcasting Majors in Massachusetts

What is the best university for majoring in Broadcasting in Massachusetts?

Boston University (BU) is the best university for majoring in Broadcasting based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Boston University (BU) earned an average of $37,208 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Broadcasting in Massachusetts?

Salem State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Broadcasting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $9,246 to attend Salem State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Broadcasting in Massachusetts?

Boston University (BU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Broadcasting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $48,436 to attend Boston University (BU).

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $37,208
Average Debt $22,337
Program Size 318
Boston University (BU)
4 Year
Boston, MA
Video Rating
Boston University (BU), located in Boston, MA has 318 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $37,208.
Acceptance Rate 33%
Undergraduates 9,663 students
Tuition $48,436
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $33,281
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 157
Emerson College
4 Year
Boston, MA
Video Rating
Emerson College , located in Boston, MA has 157 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $33,281.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 1,236 students
Tuition $41,052
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 19
Salem State University
4 Year
Salem, MA
Salem State University, located in Salem, MA has 19 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 75%
Undergraduates 2,089 students
Tuition $9,246
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 10
Endicott College
4 Year
Beverly, MA
Endicott College, located in Beverly, MA has 10 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 1,102 students
Tuition $30,492
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 7
Suffolk University
4 Year
Boston, MA
Video Rating
Suffolk University, located in Boston, MA has 7 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 2,040 students
Tuition $33,934
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 3
Fitchburg State University
4 Year
Fitchburg, MA
Fitchburg State University, located in Fitchburg, MA has 3 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 75%
Undergraduates 1,247 students
Tuition $9,935
0
4.0
My GPA
