Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Broadcasting in Illinois

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Broadcasting programs in Illinois. We looked at 9 programs to put our Broadcasting rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Broadcasting in Illinois. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Broadcasting is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Broadcasting: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Broadcasting in Illinois. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Broadcasting undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Illinois. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Broadcasting degree in Illinois.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Broadcasting Majors in Illinois

What is the best university for majoring in Broadcasting in Illinois?

North Central College (NCC) is the best university for majoring in Broadcasting based on earnings data. On average, graduates from North Central College (NCC) earned an average of $38,289 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Broadcasting in Illinois?

Chicago State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Broadcasting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $9,994 to attend Chicago State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Broadcasting in Illinois?

Northwestern University is the most expensive university for majoring in Broadcasting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $49,047 to attend Northwestern University.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt $22,084
Program Size 32
North Central College (NCC)
4 Year
Naperville, IL
Video Rating
North Central College (NCC), located in Naperville, IL has 32 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 770 students
Tuition $35,421
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $36,992
Average Debt $14,203
Program Size 184
Northwestern University
4 Year
Evanston, IL
Video Rating
Northwestern University, located in Evanston, IL has 184 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $36,992.
Acceptance Rate 13%
Undergraduates 7,290 students
Tuition $49,047
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 34
Bradley University
4 Year
Peoria, IL
Video Rating
N/A
Bradley University, located in Peoria, IL has 34 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 1,451 students
Tuition $31,480
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $28,790
Average Debt $25,355
Program Size 184
Columbia College Chicago
4 Year
Chicago, IL
Video Rating
Columbia College Chicago, located in Chicago, IL has 184 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $28,790.
Acceptance Rate 88%
Undergraduates 1,998 students
Tuition $24,344
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $28,236
Average Debt $24,361
Program Size 70
Western Illinois University
4 Year
Macomb, IL
Western Illinois University, located in Macomb, IL has 70 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $28,236.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 2,682 students
Tuition $12,889
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $25,967
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 26
Chicago State University
4 Year
Chicago, IL
Chicago State University, located in Chicago, IL has 26 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $25,967.
Acceptance Rate 21%
Undergraduates 847 students
Tuition $9,994
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $25,629
Average Debt $24,977
Program Size 137
Southern Illinois University-Carbondale
4 Year
Carbondale, IL
Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, located in Carbondale, IL has 137 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $25,629.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 4,409 students
Tuition $13,137
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $24,500
Program Size 61
Loyola University Chicago (LUC)
4 Year
Chicago, IL
Video Rating
Loyola University Chicago (LUC), located in Chicago, IL has 61 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 4,485 students
Tuition $40,426
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 19
Lewis University
4 Year
Romeoville, IL
Lewis University, located in Romeoville, IL has 19 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 62%
Undergraduates 1,797 students
Tuition $29,040
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Broadcasting Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved