2024 Best Colleges for Broadcasting in Michigan

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Broadcasting programs in Michigan. We looked at 13 programs to put our Broadcasting rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Broadcasting in Michigan. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Broadcasting is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Broadcasting: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Broadcasting in Michigan. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Broadcasting undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Michigan. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Broadcasting degree in Michigan.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Broadcasting Majors in Michigan

What is the best university for majoring in Broadcasting in Michigan?

Cornerstone University is the best university for majoring in Broadcasting based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Cornerstone University earned an average of $33,993 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Broadcasting in Michigan?

Northern Michigan University is the cheapest university for majoring in Broadcasting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $9,620 to attend Northern Michigan University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Broadcasting in Michigan?

University of Detroit Mercy is the most expensive university for majoring in Broadcasting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $38,626 to attend University of Detroit Mercy.

#1 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt $30,500
Program Size 74
Wayne State University
4 Year
Detroit, MI
Wayne State University, located in Detroit, MI has 74 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 6,487 students
Tuition $11,814
#2 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 25
Cornerstone University
4 Year
Grand Rapids, MI
Cornerstone University, located in Grand Rapids, MI has 25 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 540 students
Tuition $26,100
#3 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $33,687
Average Debt $26,906
Program Size 70
Grand Valley State University
4 Year
Allendale, MI
Video Rating
N/A
Grand Valley State University, located in Allendale, MI has 70 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $33,687.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 5,548 students
Tuition $11,363
#4 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $31,855
Average Debt $31,000
Program Size 39
Baker College
4 Year
Flint, MI
Baker College, located in Flint, MI has 39 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $31,855.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 2,150 students
Tuition N/A
#5 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $30,529
Average Debt $27,562
Program Size 195
Central Michigan University (CMU)
4 Year
Mount Pleasant, MI
Video Rating
Central Michigan University (CMU), located in Mount Pleasant, MI has 195 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $30,529.
Acceptance Rate 69%
Undergraduates 5,719 students
Tuition $11,850
#6 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 29
Alma College
4 Year
Alma, MI
Video Rating
Alma College, located in Alma, MI has 29 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 318 students
Tuition $35,428
#7 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 18
Lawrence Technological University
4 Year
Southfield, MI
Lawrence Technological University, located in Southfield, MI has 18 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 55%
Undergraduates 902 students
Tuition $30,300
#8 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 16
Madonna University
4 Year
Livonia, MI
Madonna University, located in Livonia, MI has 16 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 892 students
Tuition $18,740
#9 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 15
Northern Michigan University
4 Year
Marquette, MI
Northern Michigan University, located in Marquette, MI has 15 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 1,405 students
Tuition $9,620
#10 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 8
Calvin College
4 Year
Grand Rapids, MI
Video Rating
N/A
Calvin College, located in Grand Rapids, MI has 8 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 933 students
Tuition $30,660
#11 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 5
University of Detroit Mercy
4 Year
Detroit, MI
University of Detroit Mercy, located in Detroit, MI has 5 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 1,387 students
Tuition $38,626
#12 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 2
Siena Heights University
4 Year
Adrian, MI
Siena Heights University, located in Adrian, MI has 2 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 948 students
Tuition $23,750
#13 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 2
Spring Arbor University
4 Year
Spring Arbor, MI
Spring Arbor University, located in Spring Arbor, MI has 2 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 69%
Undergraduates 983 students
Tuition $25,510
