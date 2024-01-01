Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Broadcasting in Florida

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Broadcasting programs in Florida. We looked at 10 programs to put our Broadcasting rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Broadcasting in Florida. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Broadcasting is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Broadcasting: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Broadcasting in Florida. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Broadcasting undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Florida. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Broadcasting degree in Florida.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Broadcasting Majors in Florida

What is the best university for majoring in Broadcasting in Florida?

University of Miami (UM) is the best university for majoring in Broadcasting based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Miami (UM) earned an average of $38,289 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Broadcasting in Florida?

Florida Atlantic University is the cheapest university for majoring in Broadcasting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $4,831 to attend Florida Atlantic University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Broadcasting in Florida?

University of Miami (UM) is the most expensive university for majoring in Broadcasting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $45,724 to attend University of Miami (UM).

#1 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt $17,050
Program Size 120
University of Miami (UM)
4 Year
Coral Gables, FL
University of Miami (UM), located in Coral Gables, FL has 120 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 38%
Undergraduates 4,925 students
Tuition $45,724
#2 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $34,828
Average Debt $18,524
Program Size 445
Florida State University (FSU)
4 Year
Tallahassee, FL
Florida State University (FSU), located in Tallahassee, FL has 445 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $34,828.
Acceptance Rate 56%
Undergraduates 11,207 students
Tuition $6,507
#3 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $33,565
Average Debt $18,379
Program Size 437
University of Florida (UF)
4 Year
Gainesville, FL
University of Florida (UF), located in Gainesville, FL has 437 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $33,565.
Acceptance Rate 48%
Undergraduates 14,030 students
Tuition $6,381
#4 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $32,925
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 34
Lynn University
4 Year
Boca Raton, FL
Lynn University, located in Boca Raton, FL has 34 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $32,925.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 856 students
Tuition $35,200
#5 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $32,467
Average Debt $18,754
Program Size 210
University of Central Florida (UCF)
4 Year
Orlando, FL
University of Central Florida (UCF), located in Orlando, FL has 210 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $32,467.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 15,466 students
Tuition $6,368
#6 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $32,213
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 41
Florida Gulf Coast University
4 Year
Fort Myers, FL
Florida Gulf Coast University, located in Fort Myers, FL has 41 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $32,213.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 2,693 students
Tuition $6,118
#7 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $29,685
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 24
Barry University
4 Year
Miami, FL
Barry University, located in Miami, FL has 24 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $29,685.
Acceptance Rate 55%
Undergraduates 2,089 students
Tuition $28,800
#8 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $29,517
Average Debt $18,910
Program Size 272
Florida Atlantic University
4 Year
Boca Raton, FL
Florida Atlantic University, located in Boca Raton, FL has 272 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $29,517.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 7,294 students
Tuition $4,831
#9 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 23
Southeastern University
4 Year
Lakeland, FL
Southeastern University, located in Lakeland, FL has 23 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 46%
Undergraduates 805 students
Tuition $22,840
#10 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 11
The University of Tampa (UT)
4 Year
Tampa, FL
The University of Tampa (UT), located in Tampa, FL has 11 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 51%
Undergraduates 1,927 students
Tuition $27,044
