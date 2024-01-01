We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Broadcasting programs in Florida. We looked at 10 programs to put our Broadcasting rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Broadcasting in Florida. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Broadcasting is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Broadcasting: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Broadcasting in Florida. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Broadcasting undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Florida. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Broadcasting degree in Florida.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Broadcasting Majors in Florida

What is the best university for majoring in Broadcasting in Florida?

University of Miami (UM) is the best university for majoring in Broadcasting based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Miami (UM) earned an average of $38,289 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Broadcasting in Florida?

Florida Atlantic University is the cheapest university for majoring in Broadcasting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $4,831 to attend Florida Atlantic University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Broadcasting in Florida?

University of Miami (UM) is the most expensive university for majoring in Broadcasting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $45,724 to attend University of Miami (UM).