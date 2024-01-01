Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Broadcasting in California

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Broadcasting programs in California. We looked at 15 programs to put our Broadcasting rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Broadcasting in California. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Broadcasting is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Broadcasting: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Broadcasting in California. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Broadcasting undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in California. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Broadcasting degree in California.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Broadcasting Majors in California

What is the best university for majoring in Broadcasting in California?

Pepperdine University (PU) is the best university for majoring in Broadcasting based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Pepperdine University (PU) earned an average of $38,289 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Broadcasting in California?

California State University-Monterey Bay is the cheapest university for majoring in Broadcasting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,119 to attend California State University-Monterey Bay.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Broadcasting in California?

Pepperdine University (PU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Broadcasting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $48,342 to attend Pepperdine University (PU).

#1 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt $26,263
Program Size 52
Pepperdine University (PU)
4 Year
Malibu, CA
Video Rating
Pepperdine University (PU), located in Malibu, CA has 52 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 38%
Undergraduates 2,664 students
Tuition $48,342
#2 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $36,560
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 19
Vanguard University of Southern California
4 Year
Costa Mesa, CA
Vanguard University of Southern California, located in Costa Mesa, CA has 19 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $36,560.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 517 students
Tuition $30,050
#3 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $35,365
Average Debt $18,144
Program Size 415
San Francisco State University
4 Year
San Francisco, CA
Video Rating
San Francisco State University, located in San Francisco, CA has 415 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $35,365.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 7,146 students
Tuition $6,476
#4 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $35,060
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 20
University of La Verne
4 Year
La Verne, CA
University of La Verne, located in La Verne, CA has 20 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $35,060.
Acceptance Rate 47%
Undergraduates 2,276 students
Tuition $38,560
#5 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $31,527
Average Debt $11,000
Program Size 135
San Jose State University
4 Year
San Jose, CA
Video Rating
San Jose State University, located in San Jose, CA has 135 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $31,527.
Acceptance Rate 55%
Undergraduates 9,128 students
Tuition $7,378
#6 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $30,771
Average Debt $27,205
Program Size 59
Academy of Art University
4 Year
San Francisco, CA
Video Rating
Academy of Art University, located in San Francisco, CA has 59 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $30,771.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 2,335 students
Tuition $20,340
#7 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $28,849
Average Debt $16,511
Program Size 365
California State University-Fullerton (CSUF)
4 Year
Fullerton, CA
Video Rating
California State University-Fullerton (CSUF), located in Fullerton, CA has 365 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $28,849.
Acceptance Rate 42%
Undergraduates 10,530 students
Tuition $6,437
#8 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $28,816
Average Debt $12,362
Program Size 91
California State University-Dominguez Hills
4 Year
Carson, CA
Video Rating
California State University-Dominguez Hills, located in Carson, CA has 91 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $28,816.
Acceptance Rate 53%
Undergraduates 3,807 students
Tuition $6,213
#9 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $27,073
Average Debt $16,502
Program Size 862
California State University-Northridge
4 Year
Northridge, CA
California State University-Northridge, located in Northridge, CA has 862 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $27,073.
Acceptance Rate 46%
Undergraduates 10,247 students
Tuition $6,569
#10 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $26,739
Average Debt $18,268
Program Size 98
California State University-Monterey Bay
4 Year
Seaside, CA
California State University-Monterey Bay, located in Seaside, CA has 98 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $26,739.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 1,895 students
Tuition $6,119
#11 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $26,701
Average Debt $18,031
Program Size 326
California State University-Los Angeles
4 Year
Los Angeles, CA
Video Rating
California State University-Los Angeles, located in Los Angeles, CA has 326 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $26,701.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 6,512 students
Tuition $6,355
#12 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $25,372
Average Debt $16,689
Program Size 154
San Diego State University (SDSU)
4 Year
San Diego, CA
Video Rating
San Diego State University (SDSU), located in San Diego, CA has 154 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $25,372.
Acceptance Rate 34%
Undergraduates 8,923 students
Tuition $6,976
#13 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 8
The Master's University and Seminary
4 Year
Santa Clarita, CA
The Master's University and Seminary, located in Santa Clarita, CA has 8 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 95%
Undergraduates 376 students
Tuition $30,920
#14 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 7
National University
4 Year
La Jolla, CA
National University, located in La Jolla, CA has 7 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 5,223 students
Tuition $12,744
#15 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 5
Holy Names University
4 Year
Oakland, CA
Holy Names University, located in Oakland, CA has 5 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 43%
Undergraduates 294 students
Tuition $35,666
