2024 Best Colleges for Broadcasting in Georgia

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Broadcasting programs in Georgia. We looked at 7 programs to put our Broadcasting rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Broadcasting in Georgia. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Broadcasting is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Broadcasting: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Broadcasting in Georgia. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Broadcasting undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Georgia. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Broadcasting degree in Georgia.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Broadcasting Majors in Georgia

What is the best university for majoring in Broadcasting in Georgia?

Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus is the best university for majoring in Broadcasting based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus earned an average of $65,477 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Broadcasting in Georgia?

University of North Georgia is the cheapest university for majoring in Broadcasting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $4,403 to attend University of North Georgia.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Broadcasting in Georgia?

Savannah College of Art and Design is the most expensive university for majoring in Broadcasting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $34,970 to attend Savannah College of Art and Design.

#1 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $65,477
Average Debt $27,700
Program Size 87
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
4 Year
Atlanta, GA
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus, located in Atlanta, GA has 87 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $65,477.
Acceptance Rate 32%
Undergraduates 6,559 students
Tuition $12,204
#2 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $44,817
Average Debt $24,711
Program Size 614
Savannah College of Art and Design
4 Year
Savannah, GA
Savannah College of Art and Design, located in Savannah, GA has 614 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $44,817.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 2,613 students
Tuition $34,970
#3 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $36,668
Average Debt $16,586
Program Size 228
University of Georgia (UGA)
4 Year
Athens, GA
University of Georgia (UGA), located in Athens, GA has 228 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $36,668.
Acceptance Rate 53%
Undergraduates 9,354 students
Tuition $11,622
#4 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $29,995
Average Debt $24,968
Program Size 72
Georgia Southern University (GSU)
4 Year
Statesboro, GA
Georgia Southern University (GSU), located in Statesboro, GA has 72 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $29,995.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 4,105 students
Tuition $6,273
#5 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $27,494
Average Debt $17,620
Program Size 45
University of North Georgia
4 Year
Dahlonega, GA
University of North Georgia, located in Dahlonega, GA has 45 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $27,494.
Acceptance Rate 96%
Undergraduates 1,958 students
Tuition $4,403
#6 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $24,730
Average Debt $29,367
Program Size 171
Clark Atlanta University
4 Year
Atlanta, GA
Clark Atlanta University, located in Atlanta, GA has 171 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $24,730.
Acceptance Rate 51%
Undergraduates 717 students
Tuition $21,945
#7 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 21
Reinhardt University
4 Year
Waleska, GA
Reinhardt University, located in Waleska, GA has 21 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 91%
Undergraduates 320 students
Tuition $20,266
