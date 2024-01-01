We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Broadcasting programs in Texas. We looked at 20 programs to put our Broadcasting rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Broadcasting in Texas. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Broadcasting is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Broadcasting: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Broadcasting in Texas. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Broadcasting undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Texas. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Broadcasting degree in Texas.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Broadcasting Majors in Texas

What is the best university for majoring in Broadcasting in Texas?

Saint Edward's University is the best university for majoring in Broadcasting based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Saint Edward's University earned an average of $41,565 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Broadcasting in Texas?

Texas A & M University-Commerce is the cheapest university for majoring in Broadcasting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,202 to attend Texas A & M University-Commerce.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Broadcasting in Texas?

Texas Christian University (TCU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Broadcasting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $40,720 to attend Texas Christian University (TCU).