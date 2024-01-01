Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Broadcasting in Texas

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Broadcasting programs in Texas. We looked at 20 programs to put our Broadcasting rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Broadcasting in Texas. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Broadcasting is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Broadcasting: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Broadcasting in Texas. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Broadcasting undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Texas. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Broadcasting degree in Texas.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Broadcasting Majors in Texas

What is the best university for majoring in Broadcasting in Texas?

Saint Edward's University is the best university for majoring in Broadcasting based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Saint Edward's University earned an average of $41,565 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Broadcasting in Texas?

Texas A & M University-Commerce is the cheapest university for majoring in Broadcasting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,202 to attend Texas A & M University-Commerce.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Broadcasting in Texas?

Texas Christian University (TCU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Broadcasting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $40,720 to attend Texas Christian University (TCU).

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $41,565
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 41
Saint Edward's University
4 Year
Austin, TX
Video Rating
Saint Edward's University, located in Austin, TX has 41 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $41,565.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 1,124 students
Tuition $38,720
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $40,821
Average Debt $20,524
Program Size 160
The University of Texas at Dallas
4 Year
Richardson, TX
Video Rating
N/A
The University of Texas at Dallas, located in Richardson, TX has 160 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $40,821.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 6,952 students
Tuition $10,864
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $34,942
Average Debt $21,656
Program Size 182
The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA)
4 Year
Arlington, TX
Video Rating
The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA), located in Arlington, TX has 182 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $34,942.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 12,200 students
Tuition $9,208
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt $22,058
Program Size 100
Texas Christian University (TCU)
4 Year
Fort Worth, TX
Video Rating
Texas Christian University (TCU), located in Fort Worth, TX has 100 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 43%
Undergraduates 2,682 students
Tuition $40,720
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 46
Dallas Baptist University
4 Year
Dallas, TX
Dallas Baptist University, located in Dallas, TX has 46 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 42%
Undergraduates 1,256 students
Tuition $24,890
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $32,450
Average Debt $19,583
Program Size 562
The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
4 Year
Austin, TX
Video Rating
The University of Texas at Austin (UT), located in Austin, TX has 562 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $32,450.
Acceptance Rate 39%
Undergraduates 13,864 students
Tuition $9,806
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $31,133
Average Debt $25,000
Program Size 46
West Texas A & M University
4 Year
Canyon, TX
West Texas A & M University, located in Canyon, TX has 46 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $31,133.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 2,273 students
Tuition $7,041
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $30,707
Average Debt $21,086
Program Size 320
Texas State University (TXST)
4 Year
San Marcos, TX
Video Rating
Texas State University (TXST), located in San Marcos, TX has 320 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $30,707.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 8,426 students
Tuition $9,348
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $30,475
Average Debt $22,471
Program Size 178
Texas Tech University (TTU)
4 Year
Lubbock, TX
Video Rating
Texas Tech University (TTU), located in Lubbock, TX has 178 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $30,475.
Acceptance Rate 63%
Undergraduates 7,618 students
Tuition $8,028
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $30,305
Average Debt $21,500
Program Size 93
Baylor University
4 Year
Waco, TX
Video Rating
N/A
Baylor University, located in Waco, TX has 93 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $30,305.
Acceptance Rate 44%
Undergraduates 4,182 students
Tuition $40,198
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $29,820
Average Debt $22,337
Program Size 142
University of Houston (UH)
4 Year
Houston, TX
Video Rating
University of Houston (UH), located in Houston, TX has 142 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $29,820.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 9,386 students
Tuition $8,759
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $28,173
Average Debt $20,307
Program Size 359
University of North Texas (UNT)
4 Year
Denton, TX
Video Rating
University of North Texas (UNT), located in Denton, TX has 359 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $28,173.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 8,874 students
Tuition $9,730
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $26,353
Average Debt $21,471
Program Size 130
The University of Texas at El Paso
4 Year
El Paso, TX
The University of Texas at El Paso, located in El Paso, TX has 130 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $26,353.
Acceptance Rate 100%
Undergraduates 4,549 students
Tuition $7,259
0
4.0
My GPA
#14 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $25,967
Average Debt $41,500
Program Size 76
Texas Southern University (TSU)
4 Year
Houston, TX
Video Rating
Texas Southern University (TSU), located in Houston, TX has 76 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $25,967.
Acceptance Rate 51%
Undergraduates 1,647 students
Tuition $8,726
0
4.0
My GPA
#15 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $14,389
Program Size 154
Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
4 Year
College Station, TX
Video Rating
Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU), located in College Station, TX has 154 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 15,992 students
Tuition $10,176
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Broadcasting Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved