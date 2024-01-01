Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Broadcasting in New York

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Broadcasting programs in New York. We looked at 28 programs to put our Broadcasting rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Broadcasting in New York. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Broadcasting is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Broadcasting: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Broadcasting in New York. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Broadcasting undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in New York. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Broadcasting degree in New York.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Broadcasting Majors in New York

What is the best university for majoring in Broadcasting in New York?

University of Rochester is the best university for majoring in Broadcasting based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Rochester earned an average of $65,332 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Broadcasting in New York?

CUNY City College is the cheapest university for majoring in Broadcasting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,689 to attend CUNY City College.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Broadcasting in New York?

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute is the most expensive university for majoring in Broadcasting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $49,341 to attend Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

#1 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $65,332
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 35
University of Rochester
4 Year
Rochester, NY
University of Rochester, located in Rochester, NY has 35 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $65,332.
Acceptance Rate 34%
Undergraduates 3,294 students
Tuition $48,280
#2 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $63,005
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 24
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
4 Year
Troy, NY
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, located in Troy, NY has 24 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $63,005.
Acceptance Rate 42%
Undergraduates 1,994 students
Tuition $49,341
#3 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $49,019
Average Debt $21,113
Program Size 545
New York University (NYU)
4 Year
New York, NY
New York University (NYU), located in New York, NY has 545 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $49,019.
Acceptance Rate 32%
Undergraduates 16,004 students
Tuition $47,750
#4 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $42,908
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 12
Saint John Fisher College
4 Year
Rochester, NY
Saint John Fisher College, located in Rochester, NY has 12 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $42,908.
Acceptance Rate 62%
Undergraduates 1,071 students
Tuition $30,690
#5 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $39,909
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 49
St Bonaventure University
4 Year
Saint Bonaventure, NY
St Bonaventure University, located in Saint Bonaventure, NY has 49 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $39,909.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 598 students
Tuition $31,389
#6 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $39,467
Average Debt $25,000
Program Size 225
Hofstra University
4 Year
Hempstead, NY
Hofstra University, located in Hempstead, NY has 225 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $39,467.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 2,892 students
Tuition $40,460
#7 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $39,369
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 12
Clarkson University
4 Year
Potsdam, NY
Clarkson University, located in Potsdam, NY has 12 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $39,369.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 1,054 students
Tuition $44,630
#8 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $35,877
Average Debt $20,496
Program Size 291
Ithaca College
4 Year
Ithaca, NY
Ithaca College, located in Ithaca, NY has 291 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $35,877.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 1,750 students
Tuition $40,658
#9 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $35,060
Average Debt $20,500
Program Size 53
The New School
4 Year
New York, NY
The New School, located in New York, NY has 53 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $35,060.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 2,611 students
Tuition $43,813
#10 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $34,298
Average Debt $13,245
Program Size 146
CUNY Brooklyn College
4 Year
Brooklyn, NY
CUNY Brooklyn College , located in Brooklyn, NY has 146 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $34,298.
Acceptance Rate 37%
Undergraduates 3,731 students
Tuition $6,838
#11 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $34,244
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 290
Syracuse University (SU)
4 Year
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse University (SU), located in Syracuse, NY has 290 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $34,244.
Acceptance Rate 48%
Undergraduates 6,009 students
Tuition $43,318
#12 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $33,672
Average Debt $21,629
Program Size 260
SUNY College at Oswego
4 Year
Oswego, NY
SUNY College at Oswego , located in Oswego, NY has 260 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $33,672.
Acceptance Rate 51%
Undergraduates 1,985 students
Tuition $7,934
#13 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $32,925
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 30
CUNY City College
4 Year
New York, NY
CUNY City College, located in New York, NY has 30 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $32,925.
Acceptance Rate 43%
Undergraduates 3,132 students
Tuition $6,689
#14 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $31,852
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 42
Canisius College
4 Year
Buffalo, NY
Canisius College, located in Buffalo, NY has 42 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $31,852.
Acceptance Rate 87%
Undergraduates 1,119 students
Tuition $34,690
#15 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $31,133
Average Debt $25,000
Program Size 87
New York Institute of Technology (NYIT)
4 Year
Old Westbury, NY
New York Institute of Technology (NYIT), located in Old Westbury, NY has 87 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $31,133.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 2,306 students
Tuition $33,480
