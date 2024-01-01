Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Broadcasting in Ohio

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Broadcasting programs in Ohio. We looked at 17 programs to put our Broadcasting rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Broadcasting in Ohio. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Broadcasting is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Broadcasting: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Broadcasting in Ohio. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Broadcasting undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Ohio. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Broadcasting degree in Ohio.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Broadcasting Majors in Ohio

What is the best university for majoring in Broadcasting in Ohio?

Miami University-Oxford is the best university for majoring in Broadcasting based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Miami University-Oxford earned an average of $45,696 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Broadcasting in Ohio?

Youngstown State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Broadcasting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $8,317 to attend Youngstown State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Broadcasting in Ohio?

Xavier University is the most expensive university for majoring in Broadcasting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $35,080 to attend Xavier University.

#1 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $45,696
Average Debt $21,750
Program Size 194
Miami University-Oxford
4 Year
Oxford, OH
Video Rating
Miami University-Oxford , located in Oxford, OH has 194 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $45,696.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 4,623 students
Tuition $14,287
#2 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $32,925
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 138
University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC)
4 Year
Cincinnati, OH
Video Rating
University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC), located in Cincinnati, OH has 138 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $32,925.
Acceptance Rate 86%
Undergraduates 9,114 students
Tuition $11,000
#3 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $32,391
Average Debt $22,000
Program Size 32
Cedarville University
4 Year
Cedarville, OH
Cedarville University, located in Cedarville, OH has 32 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $32,391.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 778 students
Tuition $27,206
#4 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $32,382
Average Debt $26,635
Program Size 24
Xavier University
4 Year
Cincinnati, OH
Xavier University, located in Cincinnati, OH has 24 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $32,382.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 1,654 students
Tuition $35,080
#5 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $31,374
Average Debt $23,657
Program Size 113
Kent State University at Kent (KSU)
4 Year
Kent, OH
Video Rating
Kent State University at Kent (KSU), located in Kent, OH has 113 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $31,374.
Acceptance Rate 85%
Undergraduates 7,769 students
Tuition $10,012
#6 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $30,629
Average Debt $22,557
Program Size 383
Ohio University-Main Campus (OU)
4 Year
Athens, OH
Video Rating
Ohio University-Main Campus (OU), located in Athens, OH has 383 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $30,629.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 8,654 students
Tuition $11,548
#7 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $28,960
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 15
University of Mount Union
4 Year
Alliance, OH
University of Mount Union, located in Alliance, OH has 15 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $28,960.
Acceptance Rate 75%
Undergraduates 462 students
Tuition $28,550
#8 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $28,881
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 13
Capital University
4 Year
Columbus, OH
Capital University, located in Columbus, OH has 13 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $28,881.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 818 students
Tuition $32,830
#9 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $28,381
Average Debt $31,000
Program Size 67
University of Akron Main Campus
4 Year
Akron, OH
Video Rating
University of Akron Main Campus, located in Akron, OH has 67 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $28,381.
Acceptance Rate 97%
Undergraduates 4,391 students
Tuition $10,509
#10 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $25,194
Average Debt $30,265
Program Size 70
Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU)
4 Year
Bowling Green, OH
Video Rating
Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU), located in Bowling Green, OH has 70 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $25,194.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 3,877 students
Tuition $10,796
#11 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $25,194
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 10
Ashland University
4 Year
Ashland, OH
Ashland University, located in Ashland, OH has 10 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $25,194.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 1,261 students
Tuition $20,242
#12 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $21,052
Average Debt $29,448
Program Size 34
Youngstown State University
4 Year
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown State University, located in Youngstown, OH has 34 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $21,052.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 2,168 students
Tuition $8,317
#13 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 13
Muskingum University
4 Year
New Concord, OH
Muskingum University, located in New Concord, OH has 13 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 458 students
Tuition $25,776
#14 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 10
Baldwin Wallace University
4 Year
Berea, OH
Baldwin Wallace University, located in Berea, OH has 10 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 1,011 students
Tuition $29,908
#15 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 3
Wilmington College
4 Year
Wilmington, OH
Wilmington College, located in Wilmington, OH has 3 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 93%
Undergraduates 245 students
Tuition $24,500
